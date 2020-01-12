Samsung boosts B2B game and launches Galaxy XCover Pro with Microsoft Teams integration

Samsung’s Galaxy XCover Pro. Credit: Samsung

Samsung has launched the Galaxy XCover Pro on Sunday, a smartphone that is robust and thin enough to resemble a consumer device, with plans to target frontline employees together with partner Microsoft, which have digital push-to-talk functions and teams adds.

The combination of Microsoft Teams and Samsung’s flagship B2B device is the first company between the two companies, which outlined a broad partnership last year.

If everything goes well for Samsung and Microsoft, XCover Pro becomes a carrier pigeon for Teams because the two companies focus on multiple industries. Both Samsung and Microsoft are chasing the front line customer base to join Workplace by Facebook, Slack and a whole host of others.

Also: Microsoft adds new features for first-line workers, such as “Walkie Talkie” voice calls, to Teams

The general theme is that enabling technology for frontline employees can make companies perform. The XCover Pro is designed for multiple use, such as points of sale, inventory and logistics, to name just a few. These frontline workers are often shared with workers.

According to DJ Koh, CEO of the IT and Mobile Communications Division at Samsung, the launch of XCover Pro means “an increased investment and commitment to the B2B market.” For Microsoft, XCover Pro gives the company an important lever to distribute teams to users, among others.

Vineet Taneja, Group Product Manager for Teams for Firstline, said the collaboration with Samsung is aimed at enabling employees in places “traditionally left behind by technology”. Taneja said the walkie-talk features embedded in the XCover Pro businesses would save money on services and at the same time enable cloud-based collaboration.

Taneja said that Teams often competes with chat apps for consumers to bring your own device arrangements that are not properly managed by companies. “We are seeing more and more companies buying shared devices for front-line employees being transferred,” he said. “A major retailer in the US has 90,000 shared devices. It’s a trend that we see in multiple industries.”

Must read:

This trend is one of the reasons Samsung wants to develop devices designed for consumers and that premium know-how for devices specially developed for B2B. Samsung managers noted that the XCover Pro, which goes for $ 499, is designed to consolidate devices for frontline employees while being light, durable, and contemporary. Most robust devices are bulky.

Galaxy XCover Pro specifications, use cases

Samsung’s Galaxy XCover Pro is optimized for a whole range of industries, but is also expected to apply to retail, manufacturing, healthcare and logistics.

Main points:

The device is IP68 water and dust resistant with the possibility to process drops up to 1.5 m without housing

XCover pro is MIL-STD 810G certified

Pogo pin charging support and compatibility with third-party charging stations

4,050 mAh battery

Custom made programmable keys with custom actions for workflows such as CRM apps, flashlights and Teams access

Edge-to-edge 6.3-inch FHD + Infinity design with a touchscreen that can work with gloves and in rain and snow

Speech to SMS function

Samsung’s Knox security portfolio including Configure and E-FOTA

Android 10 and Samsung’s OneUI

Samsung also added that the XCover Pro would be adapted for multiple use via the company’s partner network. XCover Pro is equipped with a mobile point of sale terminal that has been approved for the Tap to Phone pilot program from Visa.