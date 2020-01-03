Samsung announces affordable Galaxy A51 and A71

Loading...

Samsung's budget offering used to be a mess, but over the past year many of these mid-range devices have been redesigned under the A-series brand. The Galaxy A70 and A50 have received numerous accolades, and the successors are now official. Markets around the world will see the improved A71 and A51 in the coming weeks.

These phones are under the Galaxy S and Galaxy Note flagships, however, not too far below. The A71 (top) and A51 (bottom) still have features such as edge-to-edge displays with integrated fingerprint sensors and a quad camera array. The A71 charges even faster than last year's Galaxy S10 (25 W vs. 15 W). You will also run both Android 10 out of the box.

The A51 will be the cheaper of the two phones, probably with a starting price of around $ 300. It will have a mid-range Exynos octa-core ARM chip with 4 to 6 GB of RAM and up to 128 GB of storage. It has a 6.5-inch 1080p OLED display with a small hole for the 32 megapixel front camera. The A71 will cost more, possibly $ 450-500, based on rumors, but it has a more powerful Snapdragon 730 chip and up to 8 GB of RAM with 128 GB of storage. This device is slightly larger at 6.7 inches when the same 32-megapixel selfie camera looks through the display.

These devices have optically identical camera modules with four sensors, but the setup is different. The A51 has a 48MP main sensor as well as a 5MP depth sensor and a 5MP macro camera. There is also a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera. The A71 has the same accessory cameras along with a 64MP main camera. Unlike Samsung's flagship cell phones, none of these devices have a telephoto camera.

You may find that there is no fingerprint sensor visible on this phone, but there is one under the OLED control panel. However, it is not an ultrasound machine like the Galaxy S or the Note. The A71 and A51 use cheaper optical sensors for fingerprint recognition. However, this may be okay considering Samsung's recent snafu fingerprint security feature.

Samsung has not yet announced an official price or launch date, but the new A-series phones should be launched in the Asian and European markets in the next few weeks. The A71 is unlikely to come to the US, but the A51 is most likely. Samsung released the A50 in the U.S. about three months after it launched in Europe.

