Samsung 4K and OLED receive a super discount

By Leah StodartMashable Shopping20-02-02 16:37:00 UTC

CES 2020 gave us a lot of hope that the latest line of 4K TVs from Sony would finally be a price that is feasible for the average household.

Apparently Sony and consumers have different definitions of ‘affordable’. The official prices for the new entry-level X800H and X950H TVs were announced on February 4 and, as Tech Radar reported, are surprisingly expensive. The lowest price, $ 699, is labeled to a 43-inch, so you can assume how prices escalate for more popular medium sizes such as 55-inch and 65-inch.

If you’re looking for a new 4K TV, it’s best to just buy a 2019 model on sale. Selling this weekend can give you a 2019 55-inch Samsung QLED for $ 697.99 or a 2019 65-inch Samsung 4K 7-series TV for $ 597.99.

