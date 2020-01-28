Samoa Joe Hurt, WCW wrestler, runs over a five-year-old child

Van Hammer’s arrest sends shock waves through the wrestling universe this week for being a hit and run. In other news, Samoa Joe suffers an injury during a tag team match.

Samoa Joe is injured during a tag team match

Samoa Joe has just returned from an injury, but the WWE appears to have to do without him again. The injury reportedly happened during the game against Buddy Murphy and Seth Rollins. Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe teamed up against Monday Night Messiah and his “disciples”.

Joe visibly reached for the back of his head as he went diving during the game. WWE staff immediately took him out of the game and he was brought backstage. While many people think it’s a job, PW Insider claims the injury is real. They claim that Joe has suffered a concussion and could be outside for some time.

Vibrations are commonplace in the WWE. There have been numerous wrestlers who have had problems in the past, including Alexa Bliss and Liv Morgan. The injury is quite serious and wrestlers have been pulled out of the events for a few weeks.

Shocks require some rest, but that doesn’t mean Joe won’t be there for months. In fact, most people recover from a concussion fairly quickly because the average recovery time is two weeks. Even so, wrestlers are usually advised to recover a little longer, as stepping back into the ring could worsen the injury or even put other wrestlers at risk. Since the illness can be accompanied by dizziness, visual disturbances, balance disorders and loss of consciousness, we assume that Joe will be absent for at least a few weeks.

Van Hammers arrested after running over a child

Former WCW wrestler Van Hammer, real name Mark Hildreth, was arrested for a DUI involving a five-year-old boy. According to local Boynton Beach police, the wrestler drove 58 miles an hour in a 35-mile zone. He also drove under the influence of alcohol and hit a little boy.

Van Hammer appeared before a judge this morning and was officially charged with first degree offenses and a DUI. Van Hammer is unlikely to get away without serious effects since the boy was seriously injured and taken to the hospital. It is also worth noting that Van Hammer has had two previous DUI arrests, so this arrest will have serious consequences.

After his allegations were settled and his history taken into account, the judge decided on a $ 125,000 bond with the option of house arrest. At the time of this writing, he is still in custody in Palm Beach County Prison.

Unfortunately, DUIs are common in the wrestling universe. Not too long ago, both Jeff Hardy and Jimmy Uso were charged with DUI. Given this difficult situation, we hope that this will open other wrestlers’ eyes to the effects of driving under the influence.