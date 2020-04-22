Sammy Hager and The Circle cover the three little birds of Bob Marley

Sammy Hagar and the Circle recorded a cover of Bob Marley’s “Three Little Birds” as part of their ongoing Lockdown Sessions series. “I love this group more every day,” Hagar wrote on Instagram. “These guys are so much fun and this song makes me happy.”

Their previous digital collaborations include their original song “Funky Feng Shui”, the Who’s “Won’t Fooled Again” and the 1986 Van Halen classic “Good Enough”. This cover of “Three Birds” is the most uplifting to date and it shows the musicians lounging around their homes, sipping coffee, petting their dogs and reminding the world that “every little thing will be alright” during this hard time.

The Circle presents former Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony, drummer Jason Bonham and guitarist Vic Johnson. They have spent the past few years playing shows filled with solo classics by Van Halen, Led Zeppelin, Montrose and Hagar. They released their first album, Space Between, in May 2019.

Their last concert was on February 7 at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo. They have a reserved summer tour with special guests Whitesnake and Night Ranger, but the global closure of the concert industry due to the coronavirus makes it very likely that they will have to postpone or cancel the dates.

Hagar hasn’t played with Van Halen since the group’s reunion tour in 2004. He told Rolling Stone in 2017 that he would be on a mega-tour alongside David Lee Roth if the group was willing to bring back Michael Anthony in the lap. “I would give my money to food banks if they did the same,” he said. “I would love to give fans the biggest Van Halen show they could have today. And then say, “OK, I still don’t like you.”