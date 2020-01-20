Samantha Markle says Sister Meghan just wants to get rich and be Hollywood

Meghan Markle’s estranged half-sister has accused the Duchess of “causing great harm” to the royal family.

“My sister pierced the royal family like a tornado,” wrote Samantha Markle in a first-person play for The Sun from the UK.

“Her goal is fame and happiness – to be Hollywood,” she insisted on Meghan and husband Prince Harry’s shocking announcement that they would leave the royal family.

“I loved my sister, but I don’t like the person she became,” she insisted.

Samantha, 55, said the Duchess of Sussex proved her true nature by treating her “incredible father,” Thomas Markle, and suggested that her PR team help her resolve her family feud.

“She watched the media mock and torture my father and never jumped up to defend him like a real humanitarian would do,” Samantha wrote.

She feels no compassion for the pressure her sibling was under and insisted that “Meghan knew the social requirements of joining the royal family.

“She should have wondered if she was ready and able to act on expectations,” she wrote.

Instead, “Prince Harry and Meghan’s decision to give up their duties so soon after their fairytale wedding did great harm,” she stressed, even calling the “historic institution just before the collapse.”

“The queen, at 93, shouldn’t have had to face the stress of seeing her family torn apart,” wrote Samantha.

In fact, wondering if her sister ever really intended to fit in and settle in the royal family, she said, “Meghan ‘s goals do not match those of the royal family.

“So far, nothing in their actions suggests that they really want a private life in the spotlight. They showed themselves on the red carpet, tried to do business with Disney, and are friends with the Clooneys and other A-list stars, ”she wrote of Harry and Meghan.

“Your goal is fame and fortune – to be Hollywood.”

The duchess not only threatened the future of the royal family, but also risked her own future happiness, her sister believes.

“I’m worried that Meghan and Harry will never find true happiness,” she wrote.

“You couldn’t find satisfaction with the royal family, will you find it away from them?”