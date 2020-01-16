Samantha Bee goes on CNN for fighting Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren

Samantha Bee opened her first Full Frontal of 2020 on Wednesday evening by exploring the highlights of the previous night’s Democratic debate in Iowa, based on a performance by Joe Biden “which critics hail as” awake “,” standing up “And” how are you? To Tom Steyer, who “has decided to get into the debate with the most inessential campaign of all time”.

“All things considered, Steyer has become fairly easy,” said Bee, “especially compared to the much harder night that mom and dad had.” She was of course referring to “personal disagreement” between Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders. “But don’t worry, the talking heads are super civilized about it and don’t deal with it at all,” she added, cutting to a CNN montage doing just that.

“Jesus Christ! The only way for them to make more effort to get them to fight is if they personally oiled these elderly people and threw them into the Octagon,” said Bee. neither was impressed by the hype around Warren apparently rejecting a Sanders handshake after the debate.

“Is that it? Is that what dominated our national speech for 36 hours?” She asked. “Two great candidates who are a little sad and disappointed with each other because of ‘a misunderstanding? “Bee didn’t even blame Sanders for suggesting that a candidate couldn’t beat Trump.” I may have shouted myself in a bottle of wine or 10, “a- she joked.

“Look, we haven’t yet found a way to have nuanced conversations about how sexism affects female candidates,” said the host. “But I’ll tell you something I’m sure of. This was the last debate before the Iowa caucus and if we have fights they should be on how to protect reproductive rights, and how to combat gun violence and what Biden seems to have been through The Irishman De -Aging Machine. ”

But Bee promised she would vote for “this strange valley dweller” if he is the candidate “because there is only one bad choice in November”.

The things that are happening “out of the debate scene” surrounding Trump are “much more terrifying than anything that has happened there,” she added. “If we make enemies now, the fight will not be whether a woman can ever be president, but whether someone else will be again.”

