Sam Stosur's advice to Ashleigh Barty is to become selfish in search of a revolutionary title

Loading...

Williams was the last female seed to win the Open in 2015.

"It certainly isn't that easy," said Stosur.

Ashleigh Barty must focus on herself at the Australian Open, says Sam Stosur.Credit: Getty Images

"This is how I felt when I won the US Open that year and then entered the AO as the next grand slam and it's not that easy to do. "

"I think what Ash has in her favor compared to what I had is that she has already played well at the Australian Open.

Loading

"She made the quarterfinals this year, the Sydney final, when I was struggling a bit in Australian conditions and this first little piece of the year has never really been so easy for me.

"So I think it will help in itself, but it is a whole different pot of fish that is now coming in as world No. 1."

Stosur suspects that everyone, from fans to the media and sponsors, will want a piece of Barty this summer.

"But she keeps things pretty low-key and down-to-earth and I'm sure the people around her who have had all this experience this year would have learned a lot," said Bartland's Queenslander and his Fed Cup teammate.

"They would have thought, 'Okay, January, this is our plan and this is how we are going to do it and we are going to stick with it.'

"It’s different but I’m sure she can handle it."

When asked what advice she had for the French champion, Stosur replied: "Probably, don't read too much and don't think about your own expectations and what you want to accomplish more than anyone.

"You don't have to go and please someone else." You play for yourself, you do what you really believe in and that's all that really matters.

"Then you will do your best."

While the conversion rate for the best female seeds in Melbourne is low, Stosur is confident that Barty is equipped to win the opening and possibly many more slams to come.

"She would never have dreamed of winning the French Open, so once we have seen that she is capable of doing it, my God, who knows what she is going to be able to do for the rest of his career, "said Stosur.

"She is still young and obviously has the ability to do great things."

AAP

Most seen in sport

Loading