Sam Stosur struck in the first round

“I do everything you have to do, unfortunately doesn’t seem to work for me here. While other tournaments take place in different locations, it seems a little easier for me, ”said Stosur.

“I don’t think [pressure] is the problem. Obviously it’s a little different, no doubt, I think all Aussies would feel it. Some live on it, others find it a little more difficult.

“I don’t use that as a reason or an excuse or anything like that. There have certainly been years in the past when I struggled with it. But at the moment I don’t think that’s it.

“I think the conditions that I find with these dishes and balls are very difficult. I just don’t get the same reward from the court as outside of Australia. I find it difficult every time. ”

The experienced opponent of the former US Open winner this time was the 18-year-old American Catherine McNally, who triumphed 6-1, 6-4.

“Whether you’re a qualifier, the last person in the draw or Rafa, Roger, Serena, I think everyone is nervous in the first round. Everyone gets a little nervous in every game. If you don’t, something is probably wrong with you. I think you’re pretty abnormal if you don’t feel anything, ”she said.

“I think it’s just one of those things that you want to get involved in. Once you have a match for a lot of players, maybe a second match, it just looks a lot easier sometimes.”

