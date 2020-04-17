Sam Smith criticized having a “Quarry Melindown” in $ 13 million mansion

Sam Smith has revealed his new musical collaboration with Demi Lovato but that’s not why he is in the spotlight. The singer posted several “stages of a quarantine merger” last month while self-isolating in a $ 13 million mansion. This prompted people to criticize the singer for crying while World War II hero Captain Tom, 99, raised more than $ 15.1 million for the NHS in his backyard.

People compared Sam Smith to Captain Tom on Twitter

We get it, everyone is going crazy getting stuck in the house while COVID-19 continues to spread around the world. World War II veteran Captain II trained as a civilian engineer before enlisting in the British Army. He has served his country well and has taken on a new role in providing funding to the National Health Service. That’s certainly a way to get up and do something while you’re stuck at home.

Some people did not sympathize with Smith who posted about his quarantine after a story like Captain Tom. The singer, who prefers gender pronouns, is housed in her five-bedroom mansion in London. Maybe people feel like Smith could be doing more with the COVID-19 relief efforts just like Captain Tom.

One is a multi-millionaire snow cop (Sam Smith) sitting outside his house crying because he is in self-isolation and the other is a 99-year war veteran raising money for the NHS.

I know who I want on my side when Shite hits the fan. pic.twitter.com/LrDSc535fX

– CFC Meady (@CFCMeady) April 16, 2020

Captain Tom can hardly walk, so his efforts to walk his yard 100 times and raise money for the NHS have been extraordinary. One Twitter user called him “inspirational,” but he continued to call Smith “pathetic.”

One cries in his pajamas, while mocking for having to spend isolation in his mansion. 😭

The other one can hardly walk without help, but get up for a yomp and give her some, regardless of the situation.

13 million pounds later … 👍 # samsmith v #CaptainTomMoore

Pathetic v Inspirational pic.twitter.com/FfGXdGdAum

– Peasants Revolt (@MagnaCartaRules) April 16, 2020

Ironically, Smith retouched a video of Captain Tom circling his yard and called it “SO LONGER.” Comments on that post continued to criticize the singer for complaining about her self-isolation at home.

Smith fans came to his defense after harsh criticism

Not all of the attention that Smith’s quarantine drift received was negative. One Twitter user talked about how people can praise Captain Tom without taking down Smith. He also alluded to the fact that Smith is dealing with mental health issues and may be processing his quarantine differently than others.

Do people realize that they can praise and admire the INCREDIBLE #SirTomMoore while not blinding others like Sam Smith?

Stop comparing how people are dealing with this situation. You can support heros like Tom and NHS workers and support those who struggle with MH

– Sam rees (@ Samrees10717136) April 16, 2020

Fans saw him as Smith sharing his struggles over mental health and being vulnerable. One Twitter user thought it was an insult to both Captain Tom and Smith to compare them.

Seeing someone successful, like Sam Smith, share their mental struggles can make it easier for people living less golden lives to recognize and seek help for theirs. Using his pain to make fatuous comparisons to the wonderful Captain Moore is sick and insulting to both.

– James O’Brien (@mrjamesob) April 16, 2020

The singer has opened up about her struggles with mental health in the past. It took a year and a half of therapy to find each other and they realized that they were enough. Smith said they were going through a very difficult time but were beginning to feel a “space of joy, gratitude and peace.”

Trying to constantly change and strive for perfection and a pain-free life only causes more pain I am realizing.

Still on course and learning, but feeling the closest I ever felt to a real space of joy, gratitude and peace.

– samsmith (@samsmith) August 20, 2019

Perhaps Smith’s contribution to relief efforts is to release iconic music with Lovato that will take away our minds from this virus and the stress it caused.

We can praise people without being torn. Captain Tom absolutely deserves praise for his achievements, especially his age. The money raised will go to charities that will help the UK healthcare system during COVID-19 and frontline workers.

