Sam Smith and Demi Lovato announce “I’m Ready” for love on a new song

Sam Smith and Demi Lovato are ready to accept love with the new single “I’m ready”. The track will appear on Smith’s next album, which they recently postponed.

On the song, Smith and Lovato detail what they are looking for in their ideal partners: someone who is loyal, strong and worthy of their affection. Most importantly, the two announce that they are finally ready to take the risk. “I’m ready, I’m ready, I’m ready, I’m ready for someone to love me,” they sing on the chorus. At the end, a full choir amplifies the pair’s message. Jora Frantzis (Cardi B, Rosalía) produced the video, which features Smith and Lovato competing in a series of Olympic events alongside a starry troop of LGBTQ artists and drag stars, including RuPaul’s competitors Drag Race Valentina and Gigi Goode.

Smith’s third album was originally titled To Die For and was due out on June 5. On March 30, the singer announced that he had decided to rename the LP and postpone it due to the coronavirus pandemic. They pointed out in a message to their fans that the album will be released again this year but has yet to announce a new title.

Lovato returned to music earlier this year when she made her debut with the ballad “Anyone” at the Grammy Awards. It was her first performance since she suffered an almost fatal overdose in 2018. She followed the ballad with a more uplifting proclamation on the song “I Love Me”. Later this year, she will star alongside Will Ferrell, Rachel McAdams and Pierce Brosnan in the film Netflix Eurovision.