Sam Porter from Death Stranding will receive a nendoroid this summer

Today GOODSMILE Globale announced that Death Beaching’s Sam Bridges will become a delightful nendoroid character. The number is currently available for pre-order from August and costs 5,200 yen, which is approximately $ 47.

Hideo Kojima’s Death Stranding was a huge hit among fans, praised for its deep, global, and dense history. The game was sold in large numbers, putting the entire development in a profitable state. Now it’s time for fans to get more goods based on the incredible world of Death Stranding.

In similar news, Sony and Kojima Productions are strongly considering turning Death Stranding into an episodic adventure. This format benefits the source material, provided the storylines of the game are dense and rich.

Death Stranding is now available on PlayStation 4.

Source: GOODSMILE online shop