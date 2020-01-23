Sam Miletic replaces Andrew Agozzino in AHL Star Classic

ST. LOUIS – Perspectives of penguins Sam Miletic has been selected for the 2020 AHL Star Classic, AHL announced Thursday.

The Stars Classic will feature a skills competition on January 26 and a three-on-three tournament on January 27 in Ontario, California.

Miletic replaces striker Andrew Agozzino, which will not be available for the event. Agozzino was one of a group of players assigned to Wilkes-Barre / Scranton to play during the NHL all-star break, but will likely be recalled by Pittsburgh after the break ends. Agozzino having missed the match, Miletic is the only representative of the Penguins at the AHL All-Star Classic.

Miletic, 22, is Wilkes-Barre’s top scorer with 27 points, behind Agozzino, and his 19 assists lead the team.

