Sam Lafferty “returns to basics,” gains confidence after stint with WBS Penguins

WASHINGTON – Sam Lafferty scored his first NHL goal since November 30 in Sunday’s 4-3 win over capitals.

After Alex Galchenyuk forced a turnover in the neutral zone, Lafferty picked up the loose puck and carried it to the left side of the ice before he shot a pulse past Ilya Samsonov:

“It was just a good turnover and a good game from Chucky there,” Lafferty said after the win. “Their D was pretty far back, because he didn’t really anticipate it. I could have some room to shoot and just let one go … the chance. It felt great, it was fun to contribute and great to win. “

It was Lafferty’s first goal in 17 games and his first point in 16 games.

“I think no one really puts too much emphasis on (scoring the goal),” he said. “I think it’s just about playing the right way and going back to basics, which appeals to me as a player. I think that’s the most important thing.”

Lafferty now has five goals in 37 games. As he said, that is not something that should be “emphasized” in his game. He can still “play the right way” and not score.

Defensively, Lafferty has quietly been one of the better players. Looking at takeaways per 60 minutes of five-to-five ice ages this season, Lafferty is in third place in the team with 2.27 takeaways per 60 minutes, trailing Dominik Simon (2.79) and Evgeni Malkin (4.51).

Lafferty is in second place in hits per 60 minutes five-to-five ice age, on average 12.93 per 60 minutes. He just walks Brandon Tanev (16.96).

Lafferty had similar cold streaks attacking during his time in Wilkes-Barre / Scranton. Last season he entered 12 games without a goal (and only two assists) from 22 February to 22 March. Earlier that year, he entered 14 games without a goal from December 16 to February 6. Before that he went 15 games without a goal from November 10 to December 12. But his two-way play was always strong.

In the past month, Lafferty found it difficult to get playing time afterwards Sidney Crosby back to the line-up. At the All-Star break, the Penguins sent Lafferty to Wilkes-Barre for three games, where he managed to score big minutes on the top line and scored twice. The experience was good for his confidence.

“It has been everywhere in recent weeks,” Lafferty said of the experience. “But I was lucky enough to play a lot of hockey at the same time. I feel that my game is in better shape and I look forward to the rest of the road trip.”

At five to five against the capitals, the penguins allowed far more shot attempts (60) than they tried (26) at five to five. Lafferty and his line did not, however, see it as serious as a shortage. When Lafferty was on the ice, the ratio of the shots attempted versus allowed was 6.21 percent better than when he wasn’t on the ice. Restricted to actual shots on target, the ratio between taken and permitted shots was 15.07 percent better when Lafferty was on the ice. That is despite the fact that zero attack zone starts in the game.

That goal was a great way for Lafferty to act and a nice reward after what he experienced last month, but it is that strong two-way game that will keep him in the line-up.

