Sam Heughan: Scotland did not use “Outlander tourism”

Outlander star Sam Heughan has suggested that Scotland has failed to take full advantage of the so-called “Outlander effect”, which has given Scottish tourism a huge boost.

Heughan, who plays Scottish soldier Jamie Fraser in the time-traveling series, told RadioTimes.com that while he believed that many Scots have now recognized the impact of the show, “they may be a bit late”.

Asked if he thought Scottish people were proud of the show, he said: “I think so. I think Scotland was actually unaware of what has been happening here for years, I think we were a little under the radar. I think they finally realized, I think Scottish tourism has clearly increased dramatically.

“Doune Castle, which played Castle Leoch (home of the Mackenzie clan in the show), was with 600 percent in their tourist numbers, there are so many now unofficial Outlander tours, there is huge tourism here, so I think people the Scottish government really realize it too. But they may be a little late, but it certainly does great things for Scotland. “

It was revealed last year that Scotland had experienced a major tourist boom since the start of Outlander, with the number of visitors streaming to attractions in the TV series increasing by 67 percent since 2013.

… 67% and MORE !! Thank you @Writer_DG for celebrating our heritage, our culture and bringing it to the rest of the world in your super books.x https://t.co/OfQStHzf5F

– Sam Heughan (@SamHeughan) March 15, 2019

Outlander author Diana Gabaldon, whose books inspired the TV program Starz, even received a prize for services to Scottish tourism following the findings published by VisitScotland.

Outlander season 5 is broadcast on Starz from Sunday, February 16, with every episode broadcast on Amazon Prime in the UK the day after the US release