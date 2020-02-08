Sam Claflin plays the lead role in new musical drama series from Amazon Studios

Peaky Blinders star Sam Claflin has been cast as the male lead in a new musical drama series from Amazon Studios.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Claflin plays opposite Riley Keough (Logan Lucky) in the 12-episode series Daisy Jones & The Six, based on the book of the same name by Taylor Jenkins Reid.

He takes on the role of Billy Dunne, the front man of a seventies rock band who has a complicated relationship with his songwriting partner, played by Keough.

The show counts Reese Witherspoon as one of the executive producers, while Will Graham, who has previously worked on The Man in the High Castle, will serve as the showrunner for the series.

Witherspoon said about the show: “As soon as I started reading Daisy Jones & The Six, I immediately fell in love with it and I am delighted to show it on the screen with Amazon and Jen Salke, whose passionate pursuit of the material spoke volumes.

“I am so sure that the journey of Daisy and her band to finding their voice will leave a lasting impression on viewers all over the world as on me.”

In addition to the leading role as Oswald Mosley in last year’s fifth series Peaky Blinders, Claflin’s earlier credits also include roles in Me Before You and The Hunger Games, while he plays the lead role in the upcoming indie film Every Breath You Take alongside Casey Affleck.

No release date has yet been announced for Daisy Jones & The Six.