Sam Bennett available, Flyers After Toffoli

Welcome to your daily dose of hockey heads, NHL trade rumors and everything that we find interesting. The Pittsburgh Penguins were surpassed on Thursday-evening against the Tampa Bay Lightning. The deadline for trading in Calgary Flames may have changed with the injury of Mark Giordano. There is more and more chatter in the NHL trade rumors that Philadelphia is getting serious about acquiring Tyler Toffoli, and Ottawa goalkeeper Craig Anderson could be moving.

First, the Penguins report from Thursday night. For those of you who love hockey, tactical analysis is the highlight of the story (PHN +)

The Penguins also think defender John Marino will approve after a scary moment on Thursday evening (Pittsburgh Hockey Now)

Philly wants Tyler Toffoli. For several days in a row there is a story about the Philadelphia Flyers who took over Toffoli. Analysis of the Philadelphia case (NBC Sports Philadelphia)

Sources say the Boston Bruins DO NOT trade in Torey Krug (Boston Hockey Now)

The Senators of Ottawa are probably swapping Craig Anderson for goalkeeper. Interestingly, one of the reasons why Ottawa could let him go is 2016 Penguin’s second-round pick Filip Gustavsson, who was named the AHL Goalkeeper of the month in January. (Sportsnet)

The penguins sent Gustavsson to Ottawa as part of the deal with Derrick Brassard, but I won’t recall bad memories.

More NHL trade rumors: My little hockey circle has been looking for Sam Bennett for a few years. The Calgary Flames can make him available if they try to tackle the injury to Giordano, who had a lower body MRI (hamstring) this week. (TSN)

Bennett is often saddled with the fourth line in Calgary. The annoying forward with hands may need a change of scenery.

Daren Dreger also wondered aloud about the future of Jack Eichel in Buffalo. Things get ugly in Buffalo (OK, things are always ugly up there), and there’s a growing concern that asks Eichel to be traded. Via Spector’s Hockey, (Kukla’s Korner)

On Tuesday, the NHL and NHLPA will resume discussions on the next SCBA (NHL.com)