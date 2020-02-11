Salvatore Sendik, from the Downer Avenue Sendik supermarket, dies at 84

<noscript><iframe class="snow-iframe" src="https://uw-media.jsonline.com/embed/video/4712273002?sitelabel=reimagine&placement=snow-automatedvideoplayer&keywords=grocery-stores%2Camusement%2Csuccess%2Coverall-positive%2Cdeath-notices%2Cbayside%2Cmarquette-university%2Cfood&simpleTarget=custom-facebook%2Ccustom-abbive%2Ccustom-quicken&simpleExclusion=custom-facebook%2Ccustom-abbive%2Ccustom-quicken&pagetype=story&cst=news&ssts=news&series=" name="snow-player/4712273002" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="" scrolling="no" allow="autoplay; fullscreen" style="background-image: url(https://www.gannett-cdn.com/presto/2020/02/10/USAT/bde25280-70a8-452b-bbc8-96f5a2104647-16x9.png?width=400&height=225&fit=crop)"></noscript> CLOSE TO

Salvatore Sendik, second from the right, can be seen on a Milwaukee Journal photo from 1988 with his family on the Downer Avenue Sendik market. From the left he is accompanied by his son John, grandson Anthony III, son Anthony Junior and father Anthony Senior. (Photo: Jack Hamilton, Milwaukee Journal)

Salvatore Sendik had perfect products.

He knew that people were buying food with their eyes, so he ran the Downer Avenue Sendik supermarket with a focus on presentation, his family said: vegetables on beds of ice, shiny fruit without stains.

Sendik, whose independent market in Milwaukee became known for quality food amidst the growth of chain stores, died Thursday at the age of 84.

“He was very proud of what he did,” said his son, John Sendik. “He emphasized that we always showed quality.”

Sal Sendik’s father, Tony, was part of the original Sicilian immigrant family Balistreri, who started selling fruit and vegetables in a hand cart in the 1920s. Today, three branches of the family have separate Sendik entities. The cousins ​​of Sal Sendik carry the chain with the famous red bags.

Before they sold two stores later in life, Sendik and his sons owned the east side of Sendik, 2643 N. Downer Ave.; one in Bayside, 340 W. Brown Deer Road; and a Sendik’s / Piggly Wiggly on 2315 N. 124th St. in Brookfield, which remains in the hands of the family.

The legend of the family says that Sal’s grandfather, speaking with an accent, tried to buy a stove and asked a servant to “send it.” Sendik, “and the name stuck. Sal’s father, Tony, legally changed his last name to Sendik, and the two worked hard to continue their family’s legacy of excellent products.

Sal Sendik was in the Downer Avenue store from an early age, laid shelves and arranged products. He worked there during his education at Marquette High School and Marquette University, and as his father grew older, Sendik took over. Over the years, the store has been expanded with meat, fish, groceries and flowers.

“He turned that Downer store into an incredible operation,” said John Sendik.

The key to decades of success? A strong work ethic. Sal Sendik respected every hard worker, his son said, and spent many hours in the stores himself – often tidying up the product department.

“The training, the work ethic that we have been taught, that’s why it took so long,” Sal Sendik told The Journal in 1988.

Displaying products on ice is “incredibly labor-intensive,” said John Sendik, but his father didn’t care – it was about presenting the best products to customers, he said.

Sendik was chairman of a neighborhood store in a time of rapidly changing trends. He came from an era where many people cooked meals all over again, his son said, and he always felt that home cooks wanted to keep the ingredients in their hands to inspect the quality.

Over time, shredded lettuce bags became more popular than Romaine, people bought more ready-made items, and food delivery service became popular.

Sal Sendik kept up by being different and offered items that no other grocery store had in the city. Sometimes customers even brought him labels with good food they had tried. Find this and send it to Sendik, they would say.

“He enjoyed finding things,” said John Sendik. “Not just to show people he cared about him, but to make the store a better place.”

Salvatore Sendik poses for a photo in the product section of Sendik’s / Piggly Wiggly, 2315 N. 124th St. in Brookfield. Sendik, 82 here, visited the store twice a day to chat with customers and view the fruits and vegetables. (Photo: Courtesy of John Sendik)

Sendik always saw opportunities. He was the one who suggested the owner of restaurant Palermo Villa to step into the frozen pizza industry after tasting the pizza from another brand. The restaurant has taken all fresh products from Sendik and with one order Sal Sendik contains a frozen pizza. Switch to making this, he said.

In 1979 the Fallucca family sold the restaurant and started Palermo’s Pizza.

Giacomo Fallucca, president of Palermo, remembers Sendik as he often was: in a white smock, cleaning products in the Downer Avenue store.

“He was very confident, kind, handsome,” Fallucca said. “He was the kind of man who was always present in the store.”

Sal Sendik was in his stores until the end to keep an eye on the surroundings. The Brookfield market, although it became a Sendik’s / Piggly Wiggly in 2012, remained the property of Sal Sendik and his sons.

He went in twice a day to chat with customers and, of course, to check on his product department.

Sal Sendik is survived by his children, Anthony Sendik, John Sendik and Meri Jo Cornell; his stepchildren Julie Kim and Russ Singery; his sister Rosemary Maier; and nine grandchildren.

Visitation takes place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Feerick Funeral Home, 2025 E. Capitol Drive, Shorewood. A funeral takes place at 10.00 am in the Lumen Christi Catholic Church, 2750 W. Mequon Road, Mequon.

