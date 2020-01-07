Salvation Army boiler campaign flies past targets

Loading...

The Ottawa Salvation Army campaign has raised more than $ 606,000 this year.

The Salvation Army reports a record season for its Christmas campaign, with donations ranging up to $ 606,166.

The long-term agency had set a donation target of $ 550,000.

The agency said the collections were especially lively when the campaign was nearing its end, when the group experienced “record-donating days.”

“The Salvation Army will be able to help individuals and families in our community who are struggling,” said spokesperson Glenn van Gulik in a release.

The funds are used in programs for the homeless, after-school programs for children, including sports and music, summer camps and a variety of other programs throughout the year.

The funds also support the Salvation Army emergency relief program, which provides food, water, clothing and emotional and spiritual care to those affected by disasters or emergencies 24/7.

