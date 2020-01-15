Salvachua promises an attack to bring Victory out of the doldrums

Salvachua has been with Victory since July 2018 when he was brought in by Victory’s former boss Kevin Muscat as an assistant.

He stayed when Muscat left at the end of last season, but was then overlooked for the top job when Victory decided to get Kurz from Adelaide United, who had released him despite leading her to a penalty shootout within the United States Big final.

The Spaniard, who was a youth coach with Real Madrid and with the Spanish clubs Guadalajara, Villareal and Valladolid, has the reins in hand for the rest of the season.

When he first appeared as a coach, he said he had complete confidence that he and the players could lift Victory to the table and improve their style of play.

“I have to adapt to the players we have [but] I know that this club is an important team in Australia and they always, always, always try to achieve an attacking style, an attacking performance and an entertaining style for the members ,

“This is what I entrust this squad and the players to and I think we can do it.”

“It is of course a challenge, but it is an opportunity and a responsibility for me. I know what I am. I have been part of this association for a few years.

“But it is a challenge for everyone, the club, for me, the players, for all fans, who we always want to satisfy in the best position in the league.”

If Salvachua manages to improve Victory’s performance and results and penetrate deep into the final, there is every chance that he will be a strong candidate to keep the job permanently.

But he was philosophical when asked about his future beyond this season.

“My future will be connected to results and performance …

“I know what I am as a coach and what I can do here.”

Di Pietro said no specific goals had been set for the new coach, but he expected a quick improvement.

Victory has won only four of its 13 games and is sixth on the eleven-man ranking. In the final round, however, there are only two points and the goal difference behind tenth place.

“We expect to fight for trophies in every competition we participate in,” said Di Pietro.

Salvachua promised an attack style and the selection of players based on merit.

Salvachua, chairman Anthony Di Pietro and CEO Trent Jacobs face the media on Wednesday. Credit: Getty Images

“For me it is clear that the results and the performance are related. Sometimes they are the same.

“I know the players and the idea of ​​the club.

“Sure, we have to be the protagonists in the games. For me, we have to think more about our team. The first XI is open to the whole team.”

The focus for the time being is the duel against Adelaide this weekend.

“I trained this morning to prepare for the game.

“Drew Sherman and Grant Brebner [academy director and youth coach] were assistants this morning. We have time to discuss what I need to prepare and what I need.

“We have people at the club who are preparing enough to prepare me for Sydney [on January 24th].”

Michael Lynch is the chief soccer reporter for The Age and also reports on motorsport and horse racing

