Salvachua praises the mindset of the players and points to changes in the lineup

Melbourne Victory’s interim coach Carlos Salvachua has praised the attitudes and commitment of his players after performing a violent attack in an Asian Champions League qualifier in Japan before flying 24 hours to Melbourne for a A League game from Perth to Melbourne ,

The victory defeated Japanese giant Kashima Antlers 1-0 on Tuesday evening and only returned to Melbourne on Thursday. They then flew to Western Australia to compete against Perth Glory in the A-League on Friday.

” The attitude of the players is incredible. We saw part of the game against Sydney in the last games against Adelaide, against Bali, and of course the last game in Japan was incredible, ”said the Spaniard.

Salvachua will likely change his squad for the glory game as often as possible, as there will be a fix point in the next few weeks. After Perth, the derby against City is on the program on Friday night and there will be a number of matches in both the A-League and the Asian Champions League. Marco Rojas and Tim Hoogland were hoisted into the starting lineup after the missed trip to Japan.

Marco Rojas can start on the grid. Credit: Getty Images