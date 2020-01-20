Simon Cowell is said to have revived his Mr. Nasty personality when he talked about rival talent competitions like The Masked Singer and The Voice. We could have guessed that he wasn’t a fan of these shows, but his alleged comments show how much he doesn’t like them.

Read on to see why Simon appears to think shows like “The Voice” are “disrespectful” – and why he fears they could jeopardize his own competitions.

Simon Cowell disses “The Masked Singer” and “The Voice”

Britain’s Got Talent auditions have started filming, and according to Female First, Simon told a candidate what he really thought of other popular competition shows.

“There are so many people like you who need a break. When I see shows like ‘The Masked Singer’ or ‘The Voice’ where people turn their backs on a singer – which I find so disrespectful – people like you won’t have those shows unless we pay attention. For this reason, I am very grateful that ITV has given us the five-year contract that they signed. “

Simon went on: “If the future is shows like this, you can give up as well.” He added the importance of having shows like BGT monsters, and I can’t think of anything more depressing. ”

Will Simon be threatened by the success of these shows?

It certainly sounds like Simon sees shows like The Masked Singer and The Voice as a threat to his own shows and indicates how “grateful” he is to have BGT for five more years.

Masked Singer UK judge Jonathan Ross recently shared his belief that Simon would be jealous of the format of the show: “When he sees something good on TV, he thinks, ‘This is a smart idea, how can I do my shows improve so that they get better? ‘Are you that good? “Judge Davina McCall said The Masked Singer was not as” mean “as X Factor.

Simon may think The Masked Singer and The Voice are “depressing” or “disrespectful” formats, but many fans seem to enjoy them. The Masked Singer was a hit in the US for two seasons, and the British version had a strong premiere.

And although Simon doesn’t like the blind audition format, those episodes were apparently more popular in last season’s ratings of The Voice UK. Meanwhile, Simon’s show The X Factor has struggled a bit in recent years as he is constantly trying to revise the format.