Utah Jazz will always be linked to Kobe Bryant because of the 60-point masterpiece he delivered against them in his 2016 NBA grand finale – and, yes, because of the performance of four airballs that ‘he suffered against them during the semi-finals of the Western Conference of 1997 that gave to the fans of Jazz speaking information but fanned his competitive fire.

But former jazz guard Rodney Hood had a less publicized experience with Bryant a few years ago that embodies the Mamba mentality that made Kobe such a legendary competitor.

SALT LAKE CITY – The house lights went out five minutes before kick-off on Monday evening, and a painful silence filled the generally noisy Vivint Arena. Some fans broke the abrupt silence by screaming respectfully: “Ko-be! Ko-be! Ko-be! “P.A. Announcer Dan Roberts then honored the late Kobe Bryant by sharing some of the “brilliant and passionate player” impact on football.

Twenty splendid years. Eighteen All-Star selections. Five championships. Two Olympic gold medals. An NBA MVP. And “a relentless approach to a game he loved very much.”

A moment of official silence was then observed on behalf of Bryant, his daughter Gianna and the seven others who died in the helicopter crash on Sunday.

The first part of Hood’s Kobe experience occurred in 2015 when he scored 21 points against Bryant in a pre-season game in Hawaii. There was a stretch in the game when the Jazz goalkeeper hit a 3 point and then followed a Kobe 3 with another deep shot beyond the arc. Hood got a bit lively after trading 3s with Kobe. Bryant thought that Hood was trying to show it and gave the young player an attentive ear.

“We had a little chat. He was about to (give me) his resume, “said Hood with a smile. His thoughts on Kobe’s CV? “Very impressive. Very impressive.”

No sound was heard for a few peaceful and respectful moments before the unveiling of the Jazz-Rockets game on Monday while a photo of Bryant was displayed on the giant video screens with the words: “In Loving Memory, Kobe Bryant, 1978- 2020. “

After the national anthem and the presentations, the players from Utah and Houston paid tribute to a man who meant so much. The Jazz first suffered a 24-second stopwatch violation while Donovan Mitchell dribbled the ball and then pointed to the sky. Houston followed with an eight-second backcourt violation to pay homage to Bryant, who wore the numbers 24 and 8 during his formidable two-decade career with the Lakers.

Jazz fans stood up and applauded Bryant and the tribute, which has been done by several other NBA teams since his death.

Another sincere song “KO-BE!” Filled the Utah arena.

By reprimanding Hood in Hawaii, Bryant, always looking for an advantage, tried to penetrate the head of the Jazz player. He said, “I can shoot it 30 times. You can shoot it 10 times. Don’t try to go there with me. “

Jazz coach Quin Snyder, who developed a close bond with Bryant as an assistant to the Lakers in 2011-12, laughed at Hood saying he didn’t have the same green light as the veteran of the NBA.

“Kobe is probably right,” said Snyder at the time. “If he isn’t, then Rodney should just tell him he’s right.”

Although Houston was Utah’s opponent that night, many spectators arrived wearing Laker gear and Kobe jerseys. Chadu, a BYU / NFL veteran, jazz fan, wore a white Bryant jersey. Jazz season ticket holder Josh Pierce, a staunch supporter of Utah and a “die-hard Sandy fan” of Sandy, sported a brand new yellow collector jersey from Bryant, the labels still intact. “I just wore it,” he said, “to show some love and appreciation.”

Brad Giles, an arena employee and lifelong jazz fan, wore a black Black Mamba T-shirt, a friend made in honor of one of his all-time favorite players. Although many jazz fans are in Kobe’s disliked camp, Giles has always rooted for his home team and for the once-in-a-generation superstar, on and off the field.

“You are a Jazz fan at heart, and he always comes and always plays to the best of his ability and makes things so difficult for us, but you have to respect him as a game ambassador,” said Giles . . “He went through his difficult times. He paid his subscription. He is a good person, a good father, a good philanthropist – he does just the right thing for the good of the people of the world and not just to be considered a basketball player. “

Bryant retired as the top scorer of all time against Utah with 1,549 points (the majority coming in his last game – or at least it seemed) and played against Jazz more than any other player (84 both in the regular and playoff seasons)).

The Jazz actually held up against Bryant, beating the Lakers 37 times during his tenure (second behind the 48 W Spurs). The biggest margin win came from Kobe’s last trip to Hive State. Jazz gave him the worst loss of his career – an eruption of 48 points (123-75) on March 28, 2016.

But despite a night of rest, Kobe did not descend quietly this spring night at SLC.

Basketball fans had other ways to show some love for the Laker legend a day after the devastating news. A man stood behind the baseline, holding up a yellow sign that said, “The Salt Lakers are feeling it too.” The Bam Bam barbecue in Orem sold all of its combined dishes at a reduced price of $ 8.24. A fan on Twitter shared a photo of a yellow and purple ribbon with basketballs on it that an arena bailiff handed him. Rudy Gobert was among the jazz players who wrote messages on their shoes to pay tribute.

Some fans have created a makeshift sanctuary on the J-note monument in the square. They took note of Bryant’s career and his untimely death by placing Lakers hats and shirts, Kobe shirts, candles, yellow and purple flowers and balloons, stuffed animals and a “Thank You” sign. , Kobe! ”Based on the statue.

“It was a real shock. I don’t believe it now, ”said Giles. “Losing someone like that is hard to grasp.”

Although Bryant did not score much in his last game in Utah – five points on a shot on 1 – he left his mark. Kobe asked to defend the red-hot Hood in the second half after the Jazz goalkeeper exploded for 30 points in the first half. Bryant, just weeks away from retirement, kept Hood aimless the rest of the way.

And as had happened in Hawaii, there were a few jaws involved. No CV exchange occurred, however.

“He was just congratulating me on the season,” said Hood. “I just told him he was the tallest guy ever, a guy I’ve looked at since I was a kid.”