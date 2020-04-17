Salt Lake school board member resigns

SALT LAKE Town — Tiffany Sandberg has resigned from the Salt Lake City Board of Education and learning effective promptly.

Sandberg, who represented Precinct 1 in the northwest quadrant of the metropolis for 7 1⁄2 years, stepped down for “personal factors,” she said.

Sandberg had previously declared she would not seek reelection but mentioned she intended to serve out her expression, which finishes in December.

She claimed performing in well being care through the COVID-19 pandemic and meeting her university board tasks experienced grow to be “overwhelming.”

“If COVID-19 hadn’t hit, this would not be occurring,” she explained.

In February, Sandberg stepped down as board president amid infighting on the board around personnel and other difficulties.

Her resignation from board management arrived immediately after each Superintendent Lexi Cunningham and small business administrator Janet Roberts stepped down from the school district. Cunningham was just lately selected as the new executive director of the Utah Faculty Superintendents Association.

West Substantial School principal Ford White was relieved of his obligations just after he drove house college students who had been consuming on campus in its place of asking faculty source officers to deal with the issue.

“I experience that the greater part of the board wishes to get the district in a distinctive course than I am equipped to lead them in,” Sandberg explained in a statement at the time.

The Salt Lake Metropolis Board of Education and learning is accepting applications to fill the Precinct 1 situation.

Applicants need to have lived inside of the precinct boundaries for at minimum a year. Purposes are thanks at 3 p.m. Friday, May possibly 1. The application is obtainable on line.

The university board will job interview candidates on Tuesday, Might 5, commencing at 5 p.m. The new board member will be sworn in no later on than Could 14.

The appointed board member will provide the remainder of Sandberg’s unexpired expression. The Precinct 1 Board seat is up for election in November 2020.

For far more data, check out https://www.slcschools.org/news/2019-20/board-of-education-emptiness/