Salt Lake House announces legislative priorities for 2020

SALT LAKE CITY – With the start of the 2020 legislature fast approaching, Utah’s largest trade association sets its top political priorities for the new year, with the primary goal of maintaining long-term sustainable economic growth term in the coming years.

Derek Miller, president and CEO of the chamber, told Deseret News that one way to promote growth is to ensure that “we have the people with the skills” to meet the labor needs. of employers looking to hire.

“There are two specific areas in this category. And the first is that we are encouraging more education, increasing our funding for education. There are two important things that can happen when we spend more on education. And the first is that we are able to pay our teachers more to recruit the best and the brightest that will have a direct impact on the second thing, and these are the results that we achieve if we have the best and the brightest classrooms, “he said.” If they have an appropriate class size, we prepare these teachers and students to succeed. “

He noted that on the workforce development side, the board wants to create a better link between credentials and certifications that can be completed during high school and that meet the needs of the business community.

“We fully support graduate and four-year degrees, but not everyone needs a four-year degree and not all jobs require or should require a four-year degree. We need to educate our students before they graduate from high school about these opportunities so that people know that a four-year college (doesn’t have) is the way for everyone to have a well-paying job. ” , did he declare.

He mentioned apprenticeship and other skill / skill development programs that can help create a pool of skilled talent for businesses that need workers in a state like Utah, where unemployment is almost record. He said that funding education and developing the workforce will be the keys to the state’s economic future.

Another priority would be to support Utah’s unified transportation plan, which would include visions for highway expansion, the growth of multimodal public transportation, and development communities focused on public transit.

“What the unified transportation plan does is say,” How can we take all of these things and put them together in a coordinated fashion? “” Said Miller. “From a business point of view, we participated in this process and we will certainly advocate for its funding.”

He noted that another important challenge facing the state, particularly along the Wasatch front, is the soaring house prices.

“Like anything else in a free market that is the result of supply and demand, we currently have demand much higher than supply,” said Miller. “Finally, we estimated that there were around 50,000 more households than the number of dwellings for these households. Housing prices at all levels, at all price levels, as well as rental and purchase, are going up. ”

He said the chamber would appeal to lawmakers and civic leaders to help resolve the problem in order to prevent the Front Wasatch from becoming like Silicon Valley, San Francisco or Seattle. The organization will continue to support the efforts of the Housing Gap Coalition – a business-led group formed in June 2018 to target the growing affordable housing crisis in the region.

“This year, our priority will be focused in the Legislative Assembly on providing technical assistance,” he said. “We will advocate this year in the Legislative Assembly to provide funding to provide technical assistance to local communities as well as incentive programs for more versatile development.”

He said the third component, in addition to technical assistance and incentive programs, was to support the governor’s budget proposal to provide housing assistance to Utahns who meet very low income conditions.

Miller said the chamber will also work to improve air quality along the Wasatch front and will work to resolve the current gender pay gap.

“This is another priority for us. This is important for many reasons – ethical moral reasons, which we do not overlook at all, but it is important from the point of view of the development and diversity of the workforce ”, he said. he declares. “Ultimately, we know that increased workforce development and greater diversity will make our businesses more successful.”

Finally, he said the organization would support efforts to strengthen health care for Utahns, including for mental and behavioral health.

“This is a major concern for any individual, any family and certainly for the businesses that we have affordable (and) accessible healthcare for,” said Miller. “The good news in Utah, through our health care providers, is that we have the best quality in the country and some of the lowest prices. Now we just need to make sure that we keep it that way. “

“We are trying to inform and educate our chamber and business community members about what you need to do from a health care perspective, both on the benefit side you offer, while having just good health a workforce capable of functioning and helping you succeed, ”he added.