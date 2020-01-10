Salt Lake City Temple: What Does “Decommission” a Temple Mean?

Loading...

SALT LAKE CITY – Crews got to work this week to decommission the iconic Salt Lake City Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints so that a major four-year renovation project could to start.

But what does the decommissioning of a temple of Latter-day Saints mean?

It is a thorough and careful transition process to prepare a sacred structure for construction, said Rich Sutton, director of the temple area for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He explained in a press release that “decommissioning takes place to remove sacred objects and transform the building into a construction site”.

“We have been preparing for months for this process, which began almost immediately after the temple closed to customers on December 29,” said Sutton.

The four-year renovation, announced by President Russell M. Nelson in April 2019, will restore, refresh, and strengthen the Temple of Salt Lake against potential earthquakes.

Crews begin construction of a major four-year renovation of the Salt Lake City temple in Salt Lake City on Thursday, January 9, 2020. Steve Griffin, Deseret News

Crews begin construction of a major four-year renovation of the Salt Lake City temple in Salt Lake City on Thursday, January 9, 2020. Steve Griffin, Deseret News

Construction is underway on Temple Square as the Salt Lake Temple is decommissioned. Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Crews begin construction of a major four-year renovation of the Salt Lake City temple in Salt Lake City on Thursday, January 9, 2020. Steve Griffin, Deseret News

A fence is installed around the Salt Lake City temple at the start of a major renovation project. Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Renovation work is underway around the Salt Lake Temple. Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Fences are installed around the Salt Lake City temple for a complete renovation. Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Fences are installed around the Salt Lake City temple for a complete renovation. Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

The Salt Lake temple is pictured after it closed. Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Crews begin construction of a major four-year renovation of the Salt Lake City temple in Salt Lake City on Thursday, January 9, 2020. Steve Griffin, Deseret News

Even if the temple becomes a construction site, the church will not overlook its “sacred purpose and history,” said Andy Kirby, director of historic temple renovations, in the release.

“The decommissioning process allows us to take care of what is inside the temple so that we can then focus on our work of fortifying and protecting this house of the Lord,” said Kirby.

Here are some questions and answers that describe the process.

What sacred items are removed during decommissioning?

Members of the temple department of the church remove temple clothing, temple records, and other items used to perform temple ordinances.

Once the sacred objects have disappeared, the temple is no longer considered a dedicated building and it is no longer necessary to recommend entering it.

In addition, workers will clean the temple offices, wardrobes and laundry facilities, the statement said.

What happens to the furniture?

Temple furniture will be transported to places such as storage warehouses or other church facilities. In some cases, furniture can be donated to local non-profit organizations.

Workers remove the displays from the South Visitors’s Center after the Salt Lake Temple closed. Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

How will the church protect other interior elements of historic value during the renovation?

Workers will remove stained glass, historic light fixtures and other items to protect them during the renovation. Measures will be taken to cover the historic finishes that will remain during the renovation period.

The church will display several Salt Lake Temple artifacts in the conference center during the renovation.

What happens next?

The final stages involve the reduction of asbestos and the creation of electricity and temporary public services for construction.

How long does the decommissioning process take?

The decommissioning process will take several weeks, the statement said.

The renovation of the Salt Lake Temple is expected to be completed in 2024. Temple Square will remain open during this period, with visitor experiences available at the conference center.

Where can I find updates on the renovation process?

You can find updates on the renovation at TempleSquare.org.