Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall Announces Staff Changes

SALT LAKE CITY – Erin Mendenhall, recently sworn mayor of Salt Lake City, has appointed a new city attorney.

Mendenhall has appointed Katherine Lewis to the post, moving her from her position as the city’s chief prosecutor, which she has held since 2013. Salt Lake City City Council agreed to the appointment on Tuesday.

Lewis fills the role left by former city attorney Margaret Plane, who left town after 12 years last spring for a position as special advocate in Park City.

“Katie’s incredible knowledge and love for the city, as well as her experience advising elected officials and city employees on complex transactions, litigation and politics, make her an ideal candidate for this role”, Mendenhall said in a statement on Wednesday. “I have every confidence in Katie’s abilities and know that she will be an exceptional lawyer.”

In his previous position as senior counsel, Lewis represented the city’s economic development department, the redevelopment agency, the real estate division, the construction services division and the arts council. Prior to his time in town, Lewis spent seven years as a real estate and finance lawyer for Parsons Behle & Latimer, where “she acquired a wealth of knowledge related to real estate and financial transactions, zoning and land use and administration law and environmental law, “according to a city press release.

“(Lewis) brings to this position a deep understanding of all the functions of the city and has a keen mind for both politics and law,” Mendenhall wrote in a letter to city council noting Lewis’s appointment. . “The temperament and leadership she will bring to this key appointment may be as important as Katie’s legal and political background. Katie is highly regarded and trusted by her peers and colleagues, and she will honor the city in this role. ”

The appointment of Lewis is the latest staff change that Mendenhall has made as part of his administration. Earlier this week, on the day of its inauguration, Mendenhall announced staff from his mayor’s office.

Among those appointed to the Mendenhall office is Lisa Shaffer as executive director, subject to the advice and consent of city council. Shaffer has worked for the city for 14 years and is currently the director of public service. In her new role, she will “coordinate the activities of all city departments and help execute the administration’s goals and strategies throughout the city’s operations,” according to a city press release.

Mendenhall is committed to demolishing the “silos” of city departments and creating a city government more accessible to the average citizen, rather than a large government divided into dozens of departments.

Mendenhall also appointed Weston Clark to the position of Director of Community Relations in the Mayor’s office. Clark is a new face of the city after working for five years for Salt Lake County as a senior political advisor to Salt Lake County Councilor Jenny Wilson, and then as a senior councilor when Wilson became mayor of Salt Lake County. For the administration of Mendenhall, Clark will lead and coordinate all public engagement in the mayor’s office and lead a community liaison team.

Mendenhall also appointed the city’s acting attorney, Lynn Pace, director of government relations. Pace has worked for the city since 2005, first as a lawyer and then as a political advisor to former mayors Ralph Becker and Jackie Biskupski. For Mendenhall, he will return to the mayor’s office and direct the city’s legislative and intergovernmental relations efforts.

Mendenhall also transferred Kaletta Lynch, previously executive assistant in the city’s neighborhood and community department, to the mayor’s office to serve as legislative executive assistant.

Other changes may come, as they usually do, with new municipal government – although Mendenhall said she will not take the same approach as Biskupski when she called for the resignation of all heads of departments of the city as part of its process to decide which city employees would stay and who would go. Biskupski would later accept the resignation of several long-time city employees, a decision criticized by some members of the city council would lead to a “brain drain” in the city.

“Institutional knowledge and a smooth transition was a priority that I set at the very beginning,” Mendenhall told Deseret News recently, saying that she had no plans to “clean up the staff.”

Mendenhall said she plans to release a new organizational chart showing some structural changes to the posts soon, but she will likely wait at least the budget season before starting to make “significant changes”, noting “that there are a number of acting positions we “continues. In the meantime, Mendenhall said that she and her staff had interviewed and conversed with current city employees.

“There is a lot of institutional knowledge that I want to stay and that I want to stay,” said Mendenhall.

When asked if she would bring back old faces that had been laid off or left after Biskupski took office, Mendenhall said she had “heard” some former city workers, but “it’s too early to say “if someone would come back to town hall.