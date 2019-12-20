Salt Lake City college students could get $ 7,000 with this scholarship

Loading...

SALT LAKE CITY – Gregoria Alegria said all her life that she wanted to be a lawyer.

Now, attending the University of Utah full time in his quest for law school, Alegria said that without scholarships he would not even be able to "think" about achieving his dream.

"The damages of not knowing where you are going to get that money to be able to pay for school include stress, anxiety and much more," Alegria said. "I remember being in class, thinking over and over again if my (financial aid) would arrive on time, if the scholarship money would be enough to pay tuition, books and other things."

Alegria, who joined the mayor of Salt Lake City, Jackie Biskupski, outside his office on Friday for a press conference announcing the HOPE Scholarship, a program designed to help low-income and first-generation college students in Salt Lake City to pay for college

"It would not be possible, what I am doing today, without incredible scholarships like the Salt Lake City HOPE Scholarships," said Alegria, who is also a YouthCity intern at the Mayor's Office for Diversity and Human Rights.

Utah University student Gregoria Alegria speaks during the announcement of the HOPE Scholarship at the Mayor's Office in the Salt Lake City-County Building on Friday, December 20, 2019. The scholarship is designed to support low-income resident students City income that is the first in their families to attend college. Colter Peterson, Deseret News

The HOPE Scholarship, which means Helping Our People Excel, was created to grant eligible first-generation college students in Salt Lake City with up to $ 7,000 per academic year with a $ 500 stipend for books to help "close the gap" between other scholarship funds, financial aid and the cost of tuition and fees, Biskupski announced.

The scholarship is funded with $ 150,000 in initial capital from the Semnani Family Foundation and the Eccles School of Business at the University of Utah.

"Often, in life, a little help can be a great help in turning a dream into reality," Biskupski said. "It can provide the kind of hope that can change someone's life trajectory and open them to worlds of possibilities."

That is what the scholarship intends to do, said the mayor, specifically for the low-income students of Salt Lake City who want to be the first in their families to go to college.

"They represent the future of Salt Lake City, so today we are investing in their promise," he said. “Send an important message to the students and their families that we are all on their side.

The mayor called it an "inherited opportunity" in the city's work to expand educational opportunities and "unprecedented" collaboration with the US business school. UU. And the Semnani Family Foundation.

"Together we share the belief that a solid educational base places all of our children on the path to success in life," said the mayor. “Education is the vehicle of dreams. It lifts us up. It gives hope. Change futures This is especially true for our children who come from communities where poverty rates are high, academic performance is low and the exception is to go to college. ”

The scholarship is open to incoming and currently enrolled students at the University of Utah, with priority given to students who have participated in YouthCity of Salt Lake City or the Scouting Program or Project for Promising Youth of the Salt Police Department Lake city.

To be eligible, students must be enrolled full-time at the University of Utah, be a first-generation college student, be a resident of Salt Lake City, demonstrate financial need through eligibility for financial aid grants and have a GPA Incoming 3.0 or higher. Scholarships may also be available for students living in the 84116, 84104 or 85114 zip codes.

Students can apply online at eccles.utah.edu.