SALT LAKE CITY – According to art director Ralph Woodward, being invited to sing for a Hollywood film score was “nothing really unusual” for the Salt Lake Children’s Choir.

“Over the decades, we have been in high demand for any type of recording,” he said.

“The Last Full Measure”, which hits theaters on Friday, is just one of the many recording projects the Salt Lake Children’s Choir has undertaken, from promotions for CBS, NBC and Walt Disney Productions to film soundtracks for The Church of Jesus Christ. of Latter-day Saints.

“We are largely identified for the sound the choir gets,” said Woodward. “We strive for very pure angelic sound, and that was something that was requested for film and television scores and even commercials and sometimes a film.”

Sebastian Stan in “The last complete measure”. Jackson Lee Davis, Roadside Attractions

“The Last Complete Measure” is based on the true story of William H. Pitsenbarger, a Vietnam War hero who saved more than 60 men and posthumously received the Congressional Medal of Honor.

The film features a star cast including Sebastian Stan, Christopher Plummer, Ed Harris and Samuel L. Jackson.

Although “The Last Full Measure” is not a children’s film, having received an R rating from the Motion Picture Association of America for violence and the language of war, Woodward believes that helping to create the score was a business valid for the choir.

“It’s probably quite comforting and maybe even inspiring, hopefully. It is certainly courage, “said Woodward. “I just think we will be delighted to be part of a project well done.”

Woodward said he generally accepts invitations like this and chooses a few choir members to participate. Children are often asked to sing an open vowel for the effect.

“When there is a particular kind of desire for some sort of ethereal or angelic sound, the voices of the children will come to be somewhat the highlight of the score,” said Woodward.

Woodward says it’s a treat for children to participate in the recording sessions, as it gives them the opportunity to hear and sing with prerecorded orchestral accompaniment.

“This is something kids really love to do because they have their headphones and they listen to the songs,” said Woodward. “They feel like rock stars when they do this because it’s a big deal.”

Children also receive a financial reward for their involvement in these projects.

“The kids are paid and it’s good for them,” said Woodward. “It’s a very fun experience, but it’s also a very trying experience. It’s quite intense because when they roll, you have to play. “

Composer Philip Klein was “extremely satisfied” with the way the score went, according to Woodward.

“While I was recording this, I thought to myself,” These are really cool things, “” said Woodward. “He uses the instruments very well and he uses children’s voices to his advantage, and of course I appreciate him. I like it when they play with our strength, that’s what I think. “

The Salt Lake City Children’s Choir, which celebrates its 40th anniversary this year, is a traditional group that focuses on classical music but sings music of all kinds and in a variety of languages, according to Woodward.

The Salt Lake Children’s Choir will be presented in the score for “The Last Complete Measure”. Salt Lake Children’s Choir

“It’s just an extra dimension to what we do, but it comes out of the blue every now and then,” said Woodward. “In one way or another, we are known for our sound, and it’s just not like a children’s choir. It’s something more.”

The recording sessions are a good experience for Woodward and the children, said the artistic director.

“It gets me out of my comfort zone,” said Woodward. “We are all working together and trying to be successful, and it is rewarding to hear the end product.”

Woodward said that when he heard the kids sing on the soundtrack for “The Last Full Measure”, he felt very proud of them and thought, “Man, they really did it.”

“This is one of the things that keeps me going because they inspire me, and whether it’s in a concert setting where they sing for a lot of people and have to remember everything, or whether it’s a session of recording with headphones, they always seize the opportunity, “said Woodward. “It’s good to see, and it’s fun to be a part of.”