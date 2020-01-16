Salt Lake announces efforts for more temporary night shelter

SALT LAKE CITY – Salt Lake City leaders are expected to announce a new effort to create “additional overnight emergency shelters” for the homeless, according to a statement released Thursday.

Newly elected mayor Erin Mendenhall and members of the Salt Lake City Council are expected to announce the effort at a press conference at 5:00 p.m. at the Salt Lake City-County building.

The announcement comes after recent protests at the end of November’s closure of the homeless shelter in downtown Road Home, intended to close Utah’s transition to a new system for delivering services to the homeless with three new resource centers in Salt Lake City and South Salt Lake.

Concerns about the capacity of the new centers and whether their 700 combined beds would be enough to replace the downtown shelter persist for a long time, but have recently reached a boiling point as protesters demonstrating in Washington Square are clashed with police the day before the Mendenhall groundbreaking ceremony.

As Mendenhall started administration this month, she has committed to taking prompt action against homelessness issues.

This story will be updated.