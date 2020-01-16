Salt Lake announces efforts for more temporary night shelter

SALT LAKE CITY – Salt Lake City leaders announced Thursday a new temporary and emergency night shelter for the homeless – and it’s in a neighborhood that once vehemently protested hosting a center for homeless.

The new emergency shelter will be installed in the old Deseret Industries building at Sugar House, 2234 S. Highland Drive, Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall and members of the Salt Lake City Council announced at a conference release on the steps of Salt Lake City City-County Building late Thursday.

The announcement comes after recent protests at the end of November’s closure of the homeless shelter in downtown Road Home, intended to close Utah’s transition to a new system for delivering services to the homeless with three new resource centers in Salt Lake City and South Salt Lake.

Some nights, some of these centers have reached their maximum capacity, but providers also report difficulty coordinating to fill all beds on other nights. Some homeless people have also refused to leave the city center, even if they have the possibility of sleeping on overflow mats in the Saint-Vincent de Paul dining room, or of waiting on a chair at the Weigand Center for Catholic community services for services.

The site of a new emergency homeless shelter at 2234 S. Highland Drive in Salt Lake City is pictured on Thursday, January 16, 2020.Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Concerns about the capacity of the new centers and whether their 700 combined beds would be enough to replace the downtown shelter persist for a long time, but have recently reached a boiling point as protesters demonstrating in Washington Square are clashed with police the day before the Mendenhall groundbreaking ceremony.

As Mendenhall started administration this month, she has committed to taking prompt action against homelessness issues.

A long time ago, Mendenhall, as a city councilor, expressed the same concerns about the closure of Road Home that protesters are demonstrating now. But since the decision to close the downtown shelter was made at the state level, Mendenhall told Deseret News in the days before entering his office that she was aiming to explore more opportunities for overflow emergency with city, county and state partners.

Specifically, Mendenhall said that she was looking for other ways to combat the overflow of the shelter, other than recommending clients to wait on chairs in the warming center rather than receiving a sleeping rug.

“Because I have no doubt in the next two months, as the blizzards cross over … that we will run out of beds in the homeless resource centers and that people will be turned away,” Mendenhall told Deseret News at the time. “I don’t believe that sitting in a chair to sleep at the Weigand Center is the best human option we offer. We really have to offer people the opportunity to lie down and sleep. “

This story will be updated.