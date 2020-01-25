Salma Hayek apologizes for praising the controversial new novel

NEW YORK, NY. – Salma Hayek apologizes for having published a controversial new novel, Jeanine Cummins’ “American Dirt”, without actually reading it.

American Dirt, released on Tuesday, tells the story of a Mexican woman and her 8-year-old son fleeing to the US border after numerous family members were murdered due to drug cartel violence. The heavily published book was praised by Stephen King and Ann Patchett, among others, and selected for their book club by Oprah Winfrey. On Saturday, it took fourth place in Amazon.com’s bestseller list.

But many Mexican-American writers have called “American Dirt” a poorly informed story about Mexico that reinforces clichés. Cummins, a non-Mexican, even admitted in an author’s note that she had reservations about writing the novel. She said she wanted to personalize immigration and be a “bridge” between different worlds.

Earlier this week, Hayek posted a picture of herself on Instagram that included the book, and she praised Winfrey for “giving the voiceless a voice and loving harder in response to hate.” However, after facing criticism online, the Mexican-American actress withdrew Friday and wrote that she was unaware of any controversy.

“I thank all of you who caught me not doing my research and for clarifying me because that means you know me and gave me the benefit of the doubt,” she wrote, “I apologize that you screamed something without experiencing it or researching about it. “

