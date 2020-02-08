Sally is fighting a lost fight

Sally stares at The Bold and the Beautiful in the face of death. Credit: CBS

Spoilers Bold and Beautiful reveal that Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) faces tough days. The audience was left with a cliffhanger just as she was about to get her results from the doctor.

There have been several episodes of trembling hands and loss of focus for Sally in the past few weeks as she has done her best to give Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) the best designs. Wyatt (Darin Brooks) leaves her for Flo (Katrina Bowden), and that just got her over the edge.

Sally gets devastating news about The Bold and the Beautiful

It was speculated that death would be on The Bold and the Beautiful Sally. Rumors have been around for months, but after she started these episodes, everything came together.

Although the actual diagnosis is not yet known, The Bold and the Beautiful confirms that she was only able to live for a month. Since she tries to live a normal life while facing reality, she has only a few weeks left to live, so it is complicated for her.

Katie (Heather Tom) n showed up for her and will probably be there when she gets the worst news of her life. Sally asked her to remain silent about her diagnosis, but that won’t happen.

Wyatt learns from Sally in The Bold and the Beautiful

It looks like Katie Bill (Don Diamont) is trusting what’s going to happen to Sally. She mentions that she is fighting the biggest fight of her life. The designer has grappled with everything that got in her way, but this time there is no profit.

Wyatt will find out what is happening to her and wants to be by her side. He announced that he would always take care of her, but he would still meet with Flo again. How will this news affect him and what will it mean for his relationship with his high school lover?

Things get difficult as Sally survives the rest of her life. The preview of Bold and the Beautiful suggests that she is back at Forrester.

She will fall when she tries to get up with Katie to help her. As these two connect in Sally’s life in the past few days, there will be a lot of sadness about the reality of what is coming.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs on CBS on weekdays.