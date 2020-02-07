Salicylic acid – what it is and the best skin care products

Inflammation? Clogged pores? Breakouts? Get to know the miracle ingredient that can banish them all

When you hear the word “acid,” it probably evokes danger, not something that you would apply directly to your skin. But chemical exfoliants, such as salycilic acid, have a whole range of skin care benefits.

With angry skin conditions such as acne and inflammation, applying an acid seems counterproductive. But salicylic acid is a great anti-inflammatory and impure treatment – that’s why you will find it in many of the best spot treatments and skin care products for oily skin.

But what exactly is it, where does it come from and what are the best forms? Read on to find out everything about it.

What is salicylic acid?

“Salicylic acid is a natural plant hormone that helps them repel pollution from the environment,” explains Mark Curry, co-founder of The Inkey List. “However, we can use this to remove dead skin cells and sebum from our skin and pores.

It is effectively an exfoliant, removes old skin cells and debris (such as sebum and oil) and ensures that new skin cells can thrive. It therefore supports acne prone skin and ensures that it looks smoother. “

How does salicylic acid work?

One of the greatest benefits of salicylic acid is the ability to unclog pores, which causes the blackheads to work lightly over time.

“Unlike AHAs (alpha-hydroxy acids such as glycolic acid), BHAs or beta-hydroxy acids such as salicylic acid are oil-soluble,” Mark explains. “This means they can get deeper into the skin and remove dead skin cells, excess sebum and oil that are the main cause of pimples and problems”

“In addition, salicylic acid is also able to soothe our skin because it starts cells to produce anti-inflammatory products at the same time.” Redness and irritation have disappeared.

When you use acids for the first time, your skin may feel a little tingling, but over time it gets used to salicylic acid and its benefits. “Our salicylic acid cleaner can be used to wash the day away in the morning and in the evening, and our BHA serum can be used as a product for a longer-lasting effect, both morning and night.”

Remember that if you use exfoliating acids in the morning, you should always follow an SPF.

Keep reading for the list of salicylic acid products approved by Marie Claire below.