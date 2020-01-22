Following the death of Neil Peart, interest in Rush – the band that had been presenting their virtuoso percussion and stimulating lyrics for over 40 years – increased, propelling their 1976 prog-rock masterpiece from 2112 to the Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums list.

From January 10 to January 16, the group sold 24,600 albums in the United States, an increase of more than 1,000% over the previous week. The 2112 LP led the way, reaching number 45 on the RS 200, moving a total of 12,800 albums last week. (The Rolling stone The Top 200 Albums chart tracks the most popular albums of the week in the United States by combining digital and physical album sales, digital song sales and audio streams.)

Overall, the group’s on-demand audio streams jumped 340% per week, totaling more than 16 million between January 10 and 16. The synth-rock anthem “Tom Sawyer” led with 3.1 million, while the FM clips “Limelight” and “The Spirit of Radio” followed with 1.8 million and 1.6 million, respectively. The technically instrumental “YYZ” drew just under 1.6 million streams last week. Song sales also jumped 1,575%, with the group selling 28,000 downloads of songs.

It’s fitting that this week’s best-selling album this week is the one on which Peart, bassist-singer Geddy Lee and guitarist Alex Lifeson solidified their identity as the brains of progressive rock. The entire first side of the LP included an epic narrative suite – drawn from lyrics inspired by Peart’s Ayn Rand telling a musician resisting an oppressive regime – which would become one of their most beloved pieces. But when they did 2112, they were coming out of the commercial disappointment of 1975, Caress of Steel, and their future as a group was uncertain.

“We called the Caress of Steel tour” Down the Tubes Tour, “” Lifeson told Kory Grow of Rolling Stone in 2016. “We did passes that had that. But that experience gave us the courage to resist to what everyone demanded of us. I remember clearly saying, “OK, screw it on. We can go down in flames, but at least we know we did it our way.” there’s no way we’re going to do the first album again (Rush from 1974) just because that’s what the record company wants and they’re worried about sales. So we dived in 2112 and there is a little more anxiety in this disc than with Caress of Steel (continued) “The Lamneth Fountain”, which was structurally the same kind of thing. “

2112 ended up multiplying and helping to unite a rabid fan base of Rush who would remain loyal through the group’s last concerts in 2015 and beyond.

The news of Peart’s death was a terrible shock to many supporters of the trio – including everyone from Adam Sandler to Mike Piazza – because his long illness has not been made public. “It is with a broken heart and the deepest sadness that we must share the terrible news that, on Tuesday January 7, our friend, soul brother and group companion over 45 years old, Neil, lost his three and an incredibly brave. bi-annual battle against brain cancer (glioblastoma), “said Lee and Lifeson in a January 10 statement.