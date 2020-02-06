Sales of TicWatch Pro, Xiaomi Mi and Lenovo displays

Best deals on Thursday include the TicWatch Pro for $ 218, as well as the Lenovo Smart Display and Xiaomi Mi streamer. In today’s 9to5Toys lunch break, you’ll find the best deals and more below.

TicWatch Pro is on sale

Mobvoi on Amazon offers the TicWatch Pro 4G / LTE smartwatch for $ 220, It is also sold directly by Mobvoi for $ 218, Today’s offer is usually around $ 300 and more than $ 30 below what we mentioned earlier. It is $ 5 above the lowest price we found on Amazon and is the best we can find. This model is 4G / LTE capable and offers a battery life of up to five days (18 hours when using cellular data), integrated GPS, heart rate monitoring and fitness tracking functions. With a knurled stainless steel bezel, a Corning Gorilla 3 anti-fingerprint glass and IP68 water resistance, it meets the 810G U.S. military durability standards.

Lenovo Assistant Smart Display offers a 50% discount

Lenovo’s official eBay sales platform features a 10-inch smart display with assistants for $ 127, After it was originally sold for $ 250, it has recently earned around $ 200. Today’s offer saves you up to 50% and is the best we have seen since September. The Lenovo Smart Display brings Google Assistant to a screen of up to 10 inches. It’s a fantastic option to accompany you in the kitchen as a sous chef or at home to intelligently control lighting or watch videos. You can also get smart camera feeds and more. In our practical evaluation, we found that it is an excellent kitchen worktop.

Xiaomi Mi Box S 4K costs $ 48

Woot offers the Xioami Mi Box S 4K streaming media player for $ 48, This is below the original price of $ 70 and the current price of $ 64 at Walmart. This is not an ordinary streamer since Xiaomi Mi has full 4K and HDR support as well as a remote control included with Google Assistant. Of course, you’ll find all of your favorite streaming services and more.

