Sales of Nintendo Switch accessories: Joy-Con, bags and more

Get your Switch 2020 ready.

Image: Nintendo / mashable photo composite

By Dylan HaasMashable Shopping2020-01-09 16:07:11 UTC

The Nintendo Switch is a dream for everyone who enjoys playing, but only playing in general. The versatile, portable console is characterized by the ability to switch from handheld mode to tabletop mode to TV mode (via the included HDMI dock). And thanks to the motion-controlled Joy-Con controller, playing outside the main function of the handheld is child’s play. The Switch also has some of the best exclusive games of the past few years that you can’t play anywhere else – The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and Luigi’s Mansion 3, to name just a few.

But if you are an avid Nintendo Switch player, you shouldn’t just blow your money on games. No, you really need to equip your device and get useful accessories (especially if you use your console a lot). Today we have really great accessories to help you get your Nintendo Switch in top shape for the coming year. Try it:

Probably the most annoying disadvantage (if not the only one) of a Nintendo Switch is its limited storage space. There’s no worse feeling than queuing a new game in the eShop to install it and then getting the “Out of Space” error message. That means you have to figure out which of your games you want to delete can make some space. With a microSD card, you don’t have to worry about the problem for a long time, and they’re relatively cheap – this time from Samsung $ 17 off,

If you travel with your switch, it would be rather ruthless not to have a protective cover for it (no, your luggage doesn’t count). This is a great option, not only for the drop-proof case, but also for the useful compartments inside, which contain game cartridges, backup controllers, chargers, and everything else you want to have on hand with your device. Grab it on Amazon and Save $ 13 – and if you have a Nintendo Switch Lite, this is the case $ 5 off,

If the included Joy-Con controllers aren’t really your problem, the Pro Controller is a great alternative for those familiar with more traditional controller shapes. It also has motion control features, HD rumble, a wireless design (with charger), and Amiibo support. It is currently available on Amazon for $ 10.99 discount,

Some games are just more fun with a co-op partner (or competitor) – but you’ll need an additional set of Joy-Con controllers if you want them to be able to share in the fun (you can always separate) yours original Joy-Con set, but it’s not really an ideal way to play, to be honest. This couple is $ 13 off on Amazon right now.