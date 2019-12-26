Sale of Russian Cybertruck for sale for only $ 10,000

Loading...

You still can't buy Tesla's Electric Cybertruck, but you can get a vehicle that looks pretty close. All you need is 666,666 rubles ($ 10,800) and a relaxed attitude. Why a relaxed attitude? The fake hubcaps with the Tesla brand are probably going to fall, judging by a new video of the thing that is destroying a parking lot on the outskirts of Moscow.

The Cybertruck imitation is the work of a group of Russian YouTubers called Pushka Garazh who turned a Russian-made LADA hatchback into an aspiring Cybertruck. Think of it as less a retro-futuristic utility vehicle and more like a small car with spray painted sheet welded like a carcass.

The car has been seen on the roads on the outskirts of Moscow and has appeared on social networks, laughing at many viewers.

The biggest problem with this fake Cybertruck? It has no side doors that work, which could be a problem in the minor case of something like a fire.

The only way to enter is through the back, as you can see during this pit stop, where people stopped to take pictures of the strange car.

The other name for something like this would be a deadly trap, of course.

But how did this group of pranksters do the thing? A lot of planning and hard work, and even some video game graphics software. The group posted a 43-minute video on YouTube that shows exactly how they turned their old car into this strange giant with a budget of approximately $ 1,200.

The group is clearly having fun turning an old Russian hatchback into the car of our dystopian dreams. Or nightmares, so to speak. And it's actually quite fun to watch, since these guys clearly take car modifications seriously, even if they are made at a low price.

Billionaire businessman Elon Musk first presented his new electric concept of Cybertruck in November at an event in Los Angeles that had many setbacks. In particular, a demonstration of the supposedly impact-proof glass of the car showed that the windows of the Cybertruck are relatively easy to damage.

Musk was seen only a couple of weeks later in a Malibu sushi restaurant, clearly wanting to be noticed. The founder of Tesla definitely called attention, but not always in a good way. Musk ran over a signal as he left the restaurant parking lot. The icing on the cake? The sign that Musk ran over was a sign of just turning left while sweeping while turning right against some red lights.

There are still many questions about what the real Cybertruck will look like when it is finally released in late 2021, at least that is the date projected according to Musk. And it will be really interesting to see if Tesla can meet its price. The less expensive version is supposed to cost only $ 39,900, tow up to 7,500 pounds and can carry a 3,500-pound payload in your bed.

If you can't wait until the end of 2021 and you need your Cybertruck now, there is always a fan-made version, assuming you can find a way to send it from Russia wherever you live.

With only $ 10,700, it's a bargain, although you can't tow 7,500 pounds. But like the real Cybertruck, the fake Cybertruck also doesn't seem to have turn signals and side mirrors. Now that is what we call truly disruptive innovation.

