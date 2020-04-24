SAIT Trojans use new women’s vball coach

BRODY MARK

Specific to Postmedia Community

Chantelle LaMotte has been named the new head coach of the SAIT Trojans women’s volleyball crew.

SAIT’s Athletic Section formally announced the conclusion Friday afternoon. LaMotte replaces Artwork O’Dwyer, who stepped down from the write-up in early February soon after 9 a long time at the helm of the Alberta Colleges Athletic Convention (ACAC) South Division squad.

“Coach O’Dwyer is a very well-revered mentor and particular person in the sport of volleyball who has made and sustained a solid program more than several decades,” LaMotte reported. “I am fired up to acquire around the Trojans method from him and operate with the players at SAIT that, no doubt, have a solid basis in put.”

LaMotte comes to the Trojans with significant post-secondary women’s volleyball experience – the vast majority of which has come as an assistant coach with the University of Alberta Pandas (2012-17, 2020).

She also has spent time in the ACAC, performing as head coach for the Grande Prairie Regional College Wolves in 2016, and once again in ’18 and ’19. With the Wolves, LaMotte arrived at the playoffs in two of three seasons, and led them when they hosted the 2017-’18 Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA) Women’s Volleyball Countrywide Championship.

Exterior of submit-secondary, she has also coached at the club (Pandas), significant university (Saskatchewan) and provincial amount (Alberta, Saskatchewan).

“We are pretty happy to deliver Chantelle on board as the new head coach of our women’s volleyball program,” explained Wade Kolmel, SAIT’s Director of Athletics. “Her consideration to detail and awareness of the sport at this amount is remarkable. Coach O’Dwyer did a terrific career of instilling an expectation of excellence both on the courtroom and in the classroom, and we feel Chantelle is in a excellent posture to go on that tradition.”

Past season, a quite young Trojans team struggled to earn wins and skipped the playoffs. Despite likely 6-18, SAIT concluded the year on a bit of a high notice, going 4-4 in their final 8 game titles.

LaMotte’s upcoming phase will be to reach out to the Trojans players who are returning to the team, and those who O’Dwyer experienced recruited ahead of stepping absent. Her preference would be to get to know them face-to-face in the fitness center, but the COVID-19 pandemic has clearly altered that approach.

“I believe we’re truly lucky in this working day and age to have the technologies that we have, so I want to access out and url up with the athletes very first as a group, and as then as men and women or tiny groups as wanted,” she claimed. “We’ll use this time to stay suit, stay linked, and then flip our concentrate to the activity when we are offered the go forward.”