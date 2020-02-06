Saints Row IV unveils new trailer: Re-Elected will be ported to Nintendo Switch in March

Deep Silver and Volition have announced that Saints Row IV: Re-Elected will be ported to the Nintendo Switch and will be available for purchase on March 27, 2020. Check out the crazy trailer in the typical messy way of Saints Row.

Saints Row IV: Re-Elected is surely the most chaotic entry in the franchise. Let me set the scene. The year is unknown in an unfamiliar future, your character is the POTUS and its job is to deal with an alien threat from another solar system. It is up to you and the gang to put down the evil allegiance that follows dictator Zinyak. Sounds like fun, doesn’t it?

However, the port version of the game will not be available without bonus goodies. Read below to find out what players get when they buy the game on the Nintendo Switch.

Main features:

The American Dream – Play as a president of the United States in a wild history that spans countries, time and space. It’s up to you to free the world for the first time on Nintendo Switch ™.

• Superhero – jump over buildings. Kill people with your mind. Run through tanks. These are just a few of the available powers you can use in your search.

• Alien Toys of Destruction – Use an impressive selection of alien vehicles and weapons. You can use the Inflato-Ray, the polarizer, the disintegrator and many more.

• Custom weapons, custom chaos – you’ve customized your character. You have adjusted your clothes. Now you also have a powerful weapon customization system.

• Dynamic Duo – Seamless drop-in and drop-out co-op, an improved Saints Row standard. The only thing better than a malicious superpowered president is two!

• Fully Re-Elected – Saints Row IV Re-Elected features an impressive 25 DLC packs, including the Dubstep Gun (Remix) pack, the Presidential pack, the Commander-In-Chief pack, and two famous episodic story extensions: Enter The Dominatrix and how to save the holy Christmas

Saints Row IV: Re-Elected is coming to the Nintendo Switch on March 27, 2020. Let us know your thoughts in the comments below and stay here at Gameranx for the latest game news.

Source: Saints Row Youtube