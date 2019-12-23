Saint John Salvation Army plans to raise nearly $ 70,000 in the final days of the Christmas Kettle campaign – New Brunswick

Loading...

The chief of the Salvation Army in Saint John hopes that residents will be able to dig a little deeper into their pockets over the next two days so that the organization can achieve its Christmas cauldron campaign goal.

On Monday, Major Orest Goyak said the Saint John campaign had officially raised a little more than $ 132,000, still more than $ 60,000 less than the 2019 goal of $ 200,000.

"We hope Saint John gets through, and every time you get past the kettle, put some money in and we'll get there," said Goyak.

The Christmas Kettle fundraiser is the Salvation Army's largest donation of the year and funds Christmas complaints and other programs year round.

"There are toys, turkeys and gift cards for the kids in the diapers," Goyak said. Other programs that benefit from the campaign are the Hope Cafe and programs for children and seniors.

The cauldron campaign would not cost a dime unless the volunteers who spent countless hours in the cauldron, like Saint John Toni Cofield.

"This is the first year and I plan to do it next year as well," said Cofield. It is something that encourages others to include it as well.

"You will feel good," she said.

In the meantime, Goyak hopes that the Salvation Army's money counters will be very busy until the end of the Christmas Eve campaign.

"Every little bit helps to give hope," said Goyak.

The national kettle campaign started with almost 80 percent of its $ 21 million goal.

