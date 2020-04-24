SAILOR MOON is coming to YouTube in Japan – GeekTyrant

If you want more Sailor Moon in your life while living in Japan, you’re in luck. Toei Animation will be posting 10 episodes a week from the first three series, Pretty Guardian Seaman Moon, Sailor Pretty Guardian Moon R., and Sailor Pretty Guardian Moon S. on the official YouTube channel. All the episodes will be free to watch as the first batch goes live on April 24th. These episodes are expected to be released in the first half of Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie which will release in Japan on September 11th. You can check out the full schedule below:

April 24-30, 2020: “Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon” (1st to 10th episode)

May 1-7: “Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon” (11th to 20th episode)

May 8-14: “Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon” (21st to 30th episode)

May 15-21: “Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon” (31st to 40th episode)

May 22-28: “Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon” (41st to 46th episodes) / “Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon R” (1st to 4th episode)

May 29 – June 4: “Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon R” (5th to 14th episode)

June 5-11: “Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon R” (15th to 24th episode)

June 12-18: “Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon R” (25th to 34th episodes)

June 19-25: “Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon R” (35th to 43rd episodes) / “Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon S” (1st episode)

June 26 – July 2: “Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon S” (2nd to 11th episode)

July 3-9: “Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon S” (12th to 21st episode)

July 10-16: “Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon S” (22nd to 31st episode)

July 17-23: “Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon S” (32nd to 38th episodes)

