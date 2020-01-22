Morty White can be seen here in a file photo that was taken when he was on the Civic campus of the Ottawa Hospital on December 10, 2018.

Tony Caldwell / Postmedia

Abdirahman Sahal and Yusuf Hussein were arrested in the same distinctive clothing that was worn by two attackers captured on video and defeated a 74-year-old man in a seemingly random daytime attack a month earlier.

Sahal and Hussein, both 19, have each argued for non-guilty of maltreatment in connection with December 8, 2018, incident causing Morty White to bleed in a heap on a Scotiabank parking lot on the corner of Montreal Road and Hannah Street, bleeding from a broken nose and suffering from a cracked pelvis, two cracked ribs and bruises around his neck and head.

In the closing arguments on Tuesday, assistant attorney Matthew Humphreys told Ontario Court Justice Peter Doody the clothing seized from Sahal after his arrest on January 6, 2019, and from Hussein after he reported to the police two days later, in combination with video evidence “should remove any remaining doubt about their debt”.

The video on December 8 was compared to another recording 12 hours earlier from a nearby Burger King, which shows what the same two men look like wearing the same clothes. The crown claimed that those items of clothing, including the Hussein winter coat and the striking yellow hoodie, and the gray Sahal coat, white shoes and jeans, corresponded to those seized by the police when they were arrested in January.

Sahal’s defense attorney Sarah Ahsan and Hussein Shira Brass’s defense attorney, however, claimed that composite video footage from residential cameras, surveillance cameras and a Capital Taxi dashcam are too grainy and blurry to positively identify suspects from their clothing, does not detail facial features or distinguishing features and fails to prove the Crown’s case beyond a reasonable doubt.

“I could not identify any frame where (a judge) or someone else could identify (Sahal or Hussein),” Ahsan said in final arguments. The defense did not call for evidence and both men chose not to testify, instead arguing that the prosecution could not have fulfilled its burden of proof during the one-week trial.

The defense argued that the composite video “depicts a broken series of events” and, crucially, does not have a clear picture of the attack on White.

Sahal was also accused of attacking another man, Julian Wilson, just before the attack on White, although the trial heard evidence that it was Hussein who threw an unprovoked punch while crossing their paths with Wilson on Montreal Road that Saturday morning.

The composite video submitted as evidence shows that two men, allegedly Sahal and Hussein, are walking along Hannah Street to Montreal Road shortly before 9 a.m. One of the men throws a drink at an SUV waiting at a traffic light while the other man tries to open the driver’s side door.

The two then run out of sight, where Wilson is quickly shown running away from the apparent attack, which was not captured on video.

The defense argued that although four eyewitnesses testified, none provided strong confirmation to positively identify the suspects. Clothing seized and sent for forensic investigation returned without confirming DNA evidence.

“This is a grainy video that is confirmed by another grainy video that is confirmed by clothing that they wear a month later,” Ahsan said, arguing that the Crown is asking the judge to “attach considerable weight to identification based on that video. “

White testified from the start of the trial and said he did not remember much about the attack. He remembered that one of the men said something about “bumps,” and then remembered that someone laid a blanket over him, collected his blood on the floor, and later saw a clock in the ambulance showing 9:30 am.

In the video, White is seen for the first time on a blurry ATM security camera while the two men walk past outside. Wilson sees running and the two men walk past the door in the same direction. White leaves the bank seconds later and comes around the corner to his car, where the two men follow him.

The video with the actual attack, where according to the Crown case one of the men stumbled the retired baker from behind while the other stomped on his face, is shot from a rear view camera in a nearby taxi and the attack is usually obscured.

“There is no image of the attack on Mr. Wilson or Mr. White,” Ahsan argued. “It can be seen at the back of a taxi, you cannot clearly see who these two people are, and that should raise reasonable doubt.”

All parties agreed that identification of the accused remains the main concern for the court.

“There is a gap in whether those two people (on video) are the same two people in this courtroom and that gap is not filled by the evidence,” Ahsan said.

Humphreys called it a “solid case” that leads to an “inescapable conclusion.”

The judge retains his decision for a later hearing.

