The 2020 SAG Awards brought together some of the brightest stars in Hollywood for a party night. We saw everyone from Hollywood superstars Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Aniston to newcomers on the red carpet such as Riverdale star Lili Reinhart and actress Joey King. Follow along as we rank all the memorable red carpet hits and misses of the 2020 SAG Awards:

31. Hit: Allison Janney

Allison Janney looked beautiful at the 2020 SAG Awards, where she wore this slender off-the-shoulder dress. We have never seen anything like this, which certainly made it a striking fashion moment. We love the elegant neckline and the rolled fringe, which felt fashionable ahead but still refined.

30. Mrs. Lili Reinhart

Lili Reinhart missed this year with her SAG Awards outfit! Although we usually love the elegance of a monochrome ensemble, this was not the most flattering. We love the graceful beads and the shape of the neckline, but the skirt didn’t seem to match the rest of the dress, especially the ruffles.

29. Hit: Joey King

Joey King was totally glamorous at the 2020 SAG Awards, where she got off with this black lace dress. We love the flattering corset-style bodice and floating lace on this dress, which makes it really look like Hollywood-inspired.

28. Madam: Madeline Brewer

Madeline Brewer missed the target with this oversized blue dress that she wore at the 2020 SAG Awards. This look seemed a bit overly dirty with all the heavy tulle and ruffles, but the color didn’t do much for her complexion and seemed to clash with her red-tinted locks.

27. Hit: Rachel Brosnahan

Rachel Brosnahan definitely had her eyes on her when she got off this cobalt blue dress at the 2020 SAG Awards. The dress fitted her figure like a glove and the elegant bead details seemed so elegant that she draped off her shoulders.

26. Madam: Molly Sims

Molly Sims had an unfortunate fashion miss during the 2020 SAG Awards. Sims chose a magenta pink dress with oversized puff sleeves. The combination of a color that was so bold and dramatic did not seem to come together as a flattering fashion moment.

25. Hit: Dakota Fanning

Dakota Fanning looked like a real mermaid at the 2020 SAG Awards, where she got off in this sparkling green sea foam dress. This color looks fantastic against her fair complexion and the cut out detail on the dress in combination with her beach-like waves certainly added to the mermaid atmosphere of this look.

24. Miss: Catherine O’Hara

Catherine O’Hara got off in a sparkling orange dress for the 2020 SAG Awards that we have to admit we weren’t the biggest fans of. This orange shade seemed to wash away her complexion, especially with the high neckline and long sleeves that made this even clearer.

23. Hit: Laura Dern

Laura Dern looked beautiful at the 2020 SAG Awards, where she got off in this deep forest green dress. This look was both elegant and fashionable with the slim shape and structured shoulders. We also love the mesh details along the body that have added something unique without being over the top.

22. Madam: Lupita Nyong’o

Lupita Nyong’o is typically an all-star red carpet, which is why we were a little disappointed with her look for the 2020 SAG Awards. The floral print was pretty bold, but especially combined with this white fabric on the bust that didn’t feel like it was flowing with the rest of the dress.

21. Hit: Michelle Williams

Michelle Williams was totally in class at the 2020 SAG Awards, where she got off in this little black dress. This look is the perfect example of how simple dresses are really the most stunning! We love the elegant off-shoulder neckline and the fact that she has added a doll of berry red on her lips for a glamor factor of the red carpet.

20. Madam: Nathalie Emmanuel

Nathalie Emmanuel has pushed this year’s bow trend to the limit with its look for the 2020 SAG Awards. This look felt a bit juvenile and over the top with the combination of the oversized bow on her chest and the voluminous skirt.

19. Hit: Sophie Turner

Sophie Turner stole the show with her look for the 2020 SAG Awards. The actress chose a daring blast of magenta pink that worked beautifully to emphasize her blonde locks and fair complexion. We also love the shape of this dress that worked perfectly to flatter her figure with the corset details and thick belt.

18. Madam: Charlize Theron

Charlize Theron missed the target with its stunning appearance for the 2020 SAG Awards. The silver glitter crop top and black belt skirt felt like a strange combination that did not completely coincide.

17. Hit: Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez looked sophisticated and chic with her look for the 2020 SAG Awards. The actress put on a slender black dress with a satin off-shoulder neckline. We love the rear bow with this look that has added something unique without feeling too exaggerated. Lopez accessorized with no less than $ 9 million in Harry Winston diamonds.

16. Mrs. Kathryn Newton

Kathryn Newton had a fashion miss at the 2020 SAG Awards, where she got off in this orange wavy dress. The combination of the heavy skirt, flashy shoulders and bold colors definitely did not work together to her advantage.

15. Hit: Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon was surprised at the 2020 SAG Awards, where she got off in this sparkling one-shoulder dress. We love the unique shoulder detail of this look and how effortlessly this glittering number fits her figure.

14. Madam: Storm Reid

Euphoria star Storm Reid missed the target with this look that she chose for the 2020 SAG Awards. Just too much happened at the same time with the statement print, feathered skirt and bold off-shoulder neckline.

13. Hit: Camila Mendes

Camila Mendes looked angelic to the 2020 SAG Awards, where she got off with this blushing pink sparkling song. This light pink color forms a beautiful contrast with the dark characteristics of Camila and the shape of this dress was perfect for her figure.

12. Mrs: Elisabeth Moss

Elisabeth Moss missed the target with this pink look that she wore at the 2020 SAG Awards. Although we love this pink shade on her complexion, this dress seemed to overwhelm her figure with the flowing chiffon sleeves and high neckline.

11. Hit: Millie Bobby Brown

Millie Bobby Brown certainly wore something unique for this year’s SAG Awards, but we are big fans! She stood out in the sea of ​​dresses by choosing pants and a high-low blazer combination.

10. Mrs: Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia Erivo definitely stood out at the 2020 SAG Awards, but we are not sure if that was for the right reasons. The star opted for a pink and red dress with an avant-garde style skirt. This look was just a little too experimental for the SAG Awards and would have been much better suited for the Met Gala.

9. Hit: Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman had all eyes on her when she stepped off this stunning navy dress during the 2020 SAG Awards. We love this color against her blonde hair and the subtle sparkle and ruffled skirt worked together perfectly.

8. Madam: Christina Applegate

Actress Christina Applegate had a fashion miss at the 2020 SAG Awards, where she got off in this black and white flower dress. This look completely overwhelmed her with the heavy print, bubbling sleeves and high neckline.

7. Hit: Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson was a total bomb at the 2020 SAG Awards, where she stepped out of rocking this slender turquoise dress. The luxurious texture of this look was different from everything we have seen before and the shape and color of this dress flashed her perfectly.

6. Mrs: Winona Ryder

We don’t know for sure what Winona Ryder thought when she decided to wear this black corrugated number for the 2020 SAG Awards. The combination of blazer, lace and daring layered ruffles was absolutely too much in our opinion.

5. Hit: Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston opted for a 90s-inspired slip dress for the 2020 SAG Awards that we absolutely loved. The ivory number fitted her like a glove and had really flattering details such as the turtleneck and the sash at the waist.

4. Mrs: Gwendoline Christie

Gwendoline Christie had an undeniable fashionist at the 2020 SAG Awards, where she opted for a black, oversized dress. The shape of this dress was the main reason why we were not a fan of it, because the look seemed to overwhelm her figure and seemed unnecessarily bulky.

3. Hit: Renee Zellweger

Renee Zellweger was a red carpet all-star at the 2020 SAG Awards, where she put on a midnight blue satin dress. We love the unique neckline of this dress that felt different but was still completely elegant.

2. Miss: Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie missed the target with this flannel printed look that she wore at the 2020 SAG Awards. A casual print such as flannel has absolutely no place on the red carpet, but even more so when combined with a bold ruffle skirt.

1. Hit: Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Garner stole the show with this striking crimson dress that she wore for the 2020 SAG Awards. The pleat on this dress was so beautiful and this red color did wonders to emphasize Garner’s complexion and warm brown locks.

