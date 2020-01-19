SAG Award Nominations 2020 | POPSUGAR Entertainment

Nominations for the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards were released on December 11, and the internet is already buzzing about who is looking for a trophy. The prizes are a tribute to both TV and films, which makes the show particularly exciting. The cast of The wonderful Mrs. Maisel, The crown, and more picked kinks on the front of the TV while Bomb and The Irishman guided film nominations with four knots each, including the best ensemble. See the full list ahead!
EXCELLENT PERFORMANCE OF A MALE ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE
Christian Bale Ford v. Ferrari
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once upon a time in Hollywood
Adam Driver, Wedding story
Taron Egerton, Rocketman
Joaquin Phoenix, prankster
EXCELLENT PERFORMANCE OF A FEMALE ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Wedding story
Lupita Nyong’o, U.S
Charlize Theron, Bomb
Renée Zellweger, Judy
EXCELLENT PERFORMANCE OF A MALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Tom Hanks A nice day in the neighborhood
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once upon a time in Hollywood
Joe Pesci The Irishman
Jamie Foxx Simply grace
EXCELLENT PERFORMANCE OF A FEMALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Laura Dern, Wedding story
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Nicole Kidman Bomb
Jennifer Lopez hustlers
Margot Robbie, Bomb
EXCELLENT PERFORMANCE OF A CAST IN A MOTION IMAGE
Bomb
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Once upon a time in Hollywood
Parasite
EXCELLENT PERFORMANCE OF A MALE ACTOR IN A TELEVISION FILM OR MINISTRIES
Mahershala Ali, Real detective
Russell Crowe The loudest voice
Jared Harris Chernobyl
Jharrel Jerome, When they see us
Sam Rockwell Fosse / Verdon
EXCELLENT PERFORMANCE OF A FEMALE ACTOR IN A TELEVISION FILM OR MINISTERIES
Patricia Arquette, The deed
Toni Collette unbelievable
Joey King The deed
Emily Watson Chernobyl
Michelle Williams Fosse / Verdon
EXCELLENT PERFORMANCE OF A MALE ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Sterling K. Brown, This is us
Steve Carell The morning show
Billy Crudup, The morning show
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
David Harbor Strange things
EXCELLENT PERFORMANCE OF A FEMALE ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Jennifer Aniston The morning show
Helena Bonham Carter, The crown
Olivia Colman The crown
Jodie Comer Killing Eve
Elisabeth Moss The Handmaid’s Tale
EXCELLENT PERFORMANCE OF A MALE ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky method
Michael Douglas The Kominsky method
Bill Hader Barry
Andrew Scott sleeping bag
Tony Shalhoub The wonderful Mrs. Maisel
EXCELLENT PERFORMANCE OF A FEMALE ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Cristina Applegate, Death for me
Alex Borstein, The wonderful Mrs. Maisel
Rachel Brosnahan, The wonderful Mrs. Maisel
Catherine O’Hara Schitt’s Creek
Phoebe Waller Bridge, sleeping bag
EXCELLENT PERFORMANCE BY AN ENSEMBLE IN A DRAMA SERIES
Big Little Lies
The crown
Game of Thrones
The Handmaid’s Tale
Strange things
EXCELLENT PERFORMANCE OF AN ENSEMBLE IN A COMEDY SERIES
Barry
sleeping bag
The Kominsky method
The wonderful Mrs. Maisel
Schitt’s Creek
EXCELLENT ACTION PERFORMANCE BY A STUNT ENSEMBLE IN A MOTION PHOTO
Avengers: Endgame
Ford v. Ferrari
The Irishman
prankster
Once upon a time in Hollywood
EXCELLENT ACTION PERFORMANCE BY A STUNT ENSEMBLE IN A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES
Game of Thrones
Glow
Strange things
The walking dead
Watchmen