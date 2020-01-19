SAG Award Nominations 2020 | POPSUGAR Entertainment

Nominations for the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards were released on December 11, and the internet is already buzzing about who is looking for a trophy. The prizes are a tribute to both TV and films, which makes the show particularly exciting. The cast of The wonderful Mrs. Maisel, The crown, and more picked kinks on the front of the TV while Bomb and The Irishman guided film nominations with four knots each, including the best ensemble. See the full list ahead!

EXCELLENT PERFORMANCE OF A MALE ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Christian Bale Ford v. Ferrari

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once upon a time in Hollywood

Adam Driver, Wedding story

Taron Egerton, Rocketman

Joaquin Phoenix, prankster

EXCELLENT PERFORMANCE OF A FEMALE ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Wedding story

Lupita Nyong’o, U.S

Charlize Theron, Bomb

Renée Zellweger, Judy

EXCELLENT PERFORMANCE OF A MALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Tom Hanks A nice day in the neighborhood

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once upon a time in Hollywood

Joe Pesci The Irishman

Jamie Foxx Simply grace

EXCELLENT PERFORMANCE OF A FEMALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Laura Dern, Wedding story

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Nicole Kidman Bomb

Jennifer Lopez hustlers

Margot Robbie, Bomb

EXCELLENT PERFORMANCE OF A CAST IN A MOTION IMAGE

Bomb

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Once upon a time in Hollywood

Parasite

EXCELLENT PERFORMANCE OF A MALE ACTOR IN A TELEVISION FILM OR MINISTRIES

Mahershala Ali, Real detective

Russell Crowe The loudest voice

Jared Harris Chernobyl

Jharrel Jerome, When they see us

Sam Rockwell Fosse / Verdon

EXCELLENT PERFORMANCE OF A FEMALE ACTOR IN A TELEVISION FILM OR MINISTERIES

Patricia Arquette, The deed

Toni Collette unbelievable

Joey King The deed

Emily Watson Chernobyl

Michelle Williams Fosse / Verdon

EXCELLENT PERFORMANCE OF A MALE ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Sterling K. Brown, This is us

Steve Carell The morning show

Billy Crudup, The morning show

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

David Harbor Strange things

EXCELLENT PERFORMANCE OF A FEMALE ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jennifer Aniston The morning show

Helena Bonham Carter, The crown

Olivia Colman The crown

Jodie Comer Killing Eve

Elisabeth Moss The Handmaid’s Tale

EXCELLENT PERFORMANCE OF A MALE ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky method

Michael Douglas The Kominsky method

Bill Hader Barry

Andrew Scott sleeping bag

Tony Shalhoub The wonderful Mrs. Maisel

EXCELLENT PERFORMANCE OF A FEMALE ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Cristina Applegate, Death for me

Alex Borstein, The wonderful Mrs. Maisel

Rachel Brosnahan, The wonderful Mrs. Maisel

Catherine O’Hara Schitt’s Creek

Phoebe Waller Bridge, sleeping bag

EXCELLENT PERFORMANCE BY AN ENSEMBLE IN A DRAMA SERIES

Big Little Lies

The crown

Game of Thrones

The Handmaid’s Tale

Strange things

EXCELLENT PERFORMANCE OF AN ENSEMBLE IN A COMEDY SERIES

Barry

sleeping bag

The Kominsky method

The wonderful Mrs. Maisel

Schitt’s Creek

EXCELLENT ACTION PERFORMANCE BY A STUNT ENSEMBLE IN A MOTION PHOTO

Avengers: Endgame

Ford v. Ferrari

The Irishman

prankster

Once upon a time in Hollywood

EXCELLENT ACTION PERFORMANCE BY A STUNT ENSEMBLE IN A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES

Game of Thrones

Glow

Strange things

The walking dead

Watchmen