SAG-AFTRA talks to studios about the “usability” of force majeure during a pandemic

SAG-AFTRA says it will “work directly” with the studios to discuss “the use of force majeure” in union contracts in the event of a production shutdown due to a coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday evening, SAG-AFTRA posted a statement on its website entitled “Renewal of Members in Force Majeure”, noting that discussions were under way on these provisions, which would exempt the Act from being issued in the event of an emergency.

“Dear Members, We understand that many of you have been affected by the suspension, delay or termination of theatrical, television and new media productions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,” the statement said. “Issues related to the termination of production related to COVID-19, including the use of force majeure in our collective agreements, are unique and situational. Among the possible options for continuing work, employers have made different decisions. We work with these employers to find agreements that work for the benefit of our members and give priority to protecting their income during this period. ”

A SAG-AFTRA spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment from TheWrap.

