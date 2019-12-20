SAG-AFTRA expands the network in the "AGT" investigation after the claims of Orlando Jones

Loading...

SAG-AFTRA is expanding its investigation into the dismissal of "America’s Got Talent" host Gabrielle Union to include a deeper look at FremantleMedia, producer of the NBC competition program. The move comes after Orlando Jones said his dismissal from the Starz drama series "American Gods," another Fremantle production, was racially motivated.

"After the initial meetings with Gabrielle Union and her representatives about their experiences in America & # 39; s Got Talent, and after learning more about the experience of Orlando Jones at & # 39; American Gods & # 39 ;, SAG-AFTRA is expanding its investigation of Fremantle Media, "the union said in a statement. . “Our compliance actions are handled confidentially to protect the members involved, and we generally do not publish these matters unless the affected members request that we do so. We have nothing more to report at this time. "

SAG-AFTRA initiated an investigation into the exit of the Union of "America & # 39; s Got Talent" on December 1 after the former judge made public the accusations that he faced racial and gender discrimination during his time in the program, and that the producers and NBC did not act on their complaints

SAG-AFTRA is the largest talent union, representing some 160,000 actors, journalists, radio personalities, singers and media professionals. Variety broke the news that Union was fired from the NBC competition series in November after the actress spoke with the producers about the alleged workplace toxicity she suffered and witnessed as a judge in the recent season 14 of the Program.

In December, Jones posted a video on Twitter indirectly blaming "American Gods" Charles "Chic" Eglee showrunner for firing him. In an interview with Variety, Jones said: “At some point I have to say something. So I just repeated what they had said. All I can say is what they told me. And all they told me was that "getting angry is done" is a wrong message for black America, and that the new showrunner [Chic Eglee] writes from the perspective of a black man. "

Fremantle representatives, which is a London-based unit of German television giant RTL Group, did not immediately respond to requests for comment early Friday.

