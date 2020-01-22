Saft WRLD was caused by accidental overdose: NPR

Juice WRLD, seen at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in June, died on December 8, 2019.

Amy Harris / Amy Harris / Invision / AP



Hide caption

Switch subtitles

Amy Harris / Amy Harris / Invision / AP

Amy Harris / Amy Harris / Invision / AP

The sudden death of rapper Juice WRLD when he landed in Chicago last month was caused by an accidental overdose of codeine and oxycodone, the Cook County Medical Examiner said Wednesday.

“The way of death is coincidental,” the office tweeted.

The doctor’s office determined the cause and type of death of 21-year-old Jarad A. Higgins.

Higgins died of the toxicity of oxycodone and codeine.

The way of death is coincidental. @ JuiceWorlddd #Juicewrld

– Cook County ME (@CookCountyME), January 22, 2020

Juice WRLD, whose first name was Jarad Anthony Higgins, suffered an attack on December 8, shortly after arriving at Midway International Airport, the Chicago Police Department said. He was quickly taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead a few hours later.

“The announcement that the rapper had oxycodone, an analgesic opioid, and codeine in his system follows initial reports that a federal agent who was at the airport to search the plane administered the opioid antidote Narcan to the actor after he it had gotten into convulsions, “the Associated Press reported.

Several of the people who accompanied the 21-year-old singer on the flight from Los Angeles to his hometown of Chicago were arrested for possession of a firearm, the Chicago Sun-Times said.

Juice WRLD often sang about his own drug use.

In an interview with the New York Times in 2018, he said he was trying to curb his use of Xanax.

“I smoke weed and every now and then I slip and do something that has poor judgment,” he said. “I have to do a lot for myself, I realize that there are many great things, many great looks. I want to be there and you don’t have to overdose so that you are not there.”