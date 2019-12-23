Safin urges Kyrgios to stop joking

Loading...

Safin, once amassing a point to "silence" the crowd to celebrate winning a point, admits that he "had his problems, a long time" when it came to controlling his temper .

Australian tennis crowds have long been divided on Kyrgios, but Safin said the maligned talent could build on them as he once did.

Marat Safin won the 2005 Australian Open.

"They are amazing, incredible and know how to live life – it's a great combination for playing the best tennis," he said.

"I know what I'm talking about … it's hard to cope with the pressure, a lot of people around you but it's life and the idea is to do less ; mistakes growing up. "

He said the conditional sentence could be the reality check that Kyrgios needs to find clarity.

"It has great potential, for whatever reason, it is not consistent and that is why the ranking bounces left and right," he said.

"Maybe those six months are enough to rethink what he wants to do.

"Time flies and it's no longer 18; years pass, if you don't wake up now, it will look back, be 35 and that's it."

Australia will face Greece, Canada and Germany in Brisbane from January 3, Alexander Zverev and Stefanos Tsitsipas not guaranteeing an easy passage to the Sydney final. Russia will face Italy, the United States and Norway in Perth, Sydney hosting Britain's Andy Murray and Austria's Dominic Thiem.

