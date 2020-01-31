Safety Dance: Dammit, Steve Atwater should be in Canton

In Colorado we sometimes moan. I do. You do. Our boys don’t get the respect they should. The whining is in my opinion in Colorado.

Larry Walker goes to Cooperstown? Fina freaking ly. Who baptized the Baseball Writers of America? Don’t they know he’s a Rockie?

And the Broncos. Don’t let me start. Because they are a main component of the NFL from – in principle – 1977 to the present, they have virtually no representation in Canton. For years, “we” have been immersed in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. No matter how happy I was that he came in, it took Pat Bowlen too long to come in (and unfortunately the timing was for all the wrong reasons).

The list of Broncos that comes with it (starting with Randy Gradishar, who was snapped again this year) is long. And at the moment it really doesn’t take place, because there is a chance.

Steve Atwater is close by. So close. He is a finalist that most people, even outside of Denver, believe they should come in. We were told that.

Peter King, a voter, says that Atwater must be in. There is one vote.

John Clayton says there is ‘momentum building’. That’s swell. Can we count on your vote, John?

Primetime calls him ‘a dog’.

The playmaker says he is a beast.

Can there still be four credible voices? I do not think so.

Even Patrick Smyth, the venerable and very objective media man of Broncos, believes that Atwater should be there. It makes sense that Smyth thinks some might even assume he’s biased, but if there’s one thing he knows, it’s facts. And when it comes to Atwater, that’s all he really needs.

To point out, tweets @ psmyth12: “63-of-66 position players in the NFL All-Decade first teams from the 1970s to 1990s are currently in the @ProFootballHOF. The others? S @ SteveAtwater27

(3x finalist, 90s), WR Drew Pearson (Centennial Slate finalist, 70s) and S LeRoy Butler (1st year finalist, 90s).

Pearson was already told no (much to his displeasure).

Butler was a great player – no doubt – but the better player, especially in Super Bowl XXXII, was Atwater.

Butler was a Packer anyway. For former Packers, Canton is what Scottsdale is to former, well, people with jobs. There are currently 30 Packers in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The Broncos?

Eleven (seven if you don’t count Brian Dawkins, Tony Dorsett, Ty Law and Willie Brown). Gary Zimmerman was a great Bronco, but he also played seven years in Minnesota and only five in Denver.

Talking about Vikings … the Purple People have 21 in the hall. There are also three more Vince Lombardi trophies in Denver than less than 100 km from the Mall of Americas. The Broncos have been up to eight Super Bowls, the Vikings up to four. I assume that when it is cold in the north, coats are more useful than rings.

The Cowboys have 25 inches. Pittsburgh has 28.

This year’s Super Bowl participants, the Chiefs and Niners, claim 23 and 27 respectively.

There is no doubt that the story of the NFL highlights those great franchises. But the chapters about the 80s and 90s should absolutely not contain the Broncos and the many characters that put Denver on the map.

The time for Atwater is now.

In fact, it is now long gone, but now will work.

Do you want to know what a Hall of Famer looks like?

It looks like No. 27.

What does it matter how many security guards are around this time? What does it matter if Troy Polamalu of Pittsburgh is one of them? Of course, the safety of the Steelers should be. He was excellent. But was he better than Atwater? Polamalu played in 15 play-off games and his teams won two Super Bowls. Atwater played in 14 postseason games and his teams won two Super Bowls (Atwater played in three; Polamalu played in two). Both players must participate. It is not necessary to choose one over the other. To a certain extent we split (Troy Polamalu’s) hair.

Steve Atwater is one of the best ever to play. Period of time.

If he doesn’t come in, Denver, it’s time to whine.